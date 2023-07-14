Latto Lashes Out At Concertgoer Who Tried To Throw Something At Her While She Performed: Watch

Don’t try Latto. Amid the rash of performers getting pelted with objects onstage, Latoo, 24, refused to be the latest victim. While reportedly performing at Rolling Loud Germany in early Munich in early July, one fan attempted to hit Latto with an unspecified object. In a video shared on Twitter, Latto addressed the fan directly while on the beat to “Put It on Da Floor.” While dancing along (and not missing a step!), Latto said, “You want your a— beat? Throw it again! Throw it again. I’mma beat your a—. Throw it again!”

Latto tells off fan during a performance after they tried throwing an object at her: “You want your ass beat? Throw it again!” pic.twitter.com/HtFOLh1cie — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2023

The biggest trend in 2023 has been concertgoers tossing items at their performers, often hitting the artist while they’re on stage. In June, P!nk was shocked when someone threw their mother’s ashes at her (“I don’t know how I feel about this,” she said.) Drake got hit by someone’s cellphone when he kicked off his It’s All A Blur tour in early July. Harry Styles got hit in the eye with an object while performing in Vienna, and Kelsea Ballerini had a traumatic response after a friendship bracelet hit her eye during a June tour stop.

Bebe Rexha has become the face (pun intended) of this behavior after she got smacked with someone’s cellphone in June. The incident left her with a black eye and a bruised cheek. She would later joke about it, but the damage was done.

Billie Eilish spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about this rash of flying objects. “I’ve been getting hit onstage with things for like, literally, six years, I don’t know why this is like new,” she said, confirming that, yes — trend of fans throwing things on stage (just ask Tom Jones). Billie continued, “People just get excited, and it can be dangerous.”

Billie’s brother and collaborator, Finneas, noted that the fans aren’t really attempting to harm the artist, but more or less to get their attention. “It’s absolutely infuriating when you’re up there,” said Billie. “I have mixed feelings about it because it blows when you’re up there. But you know it’s out of love, and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for like years.”

They both delivered a message to fans everywhere: “Don’t do it,” said Finneas, “We get it, but don’t do it.” Billie added, “Don’t throw things onstage. But we love you; it’s very sweet.”