Drake Hit With A Phone Thrown By Audience Member As He Kicks Off New Tour: Watch

Drake was hit by a cell phone as his tour with 21 Savage kicked off on Wednesday, July 5. The “Too Good” rapper, 36, was performing an emotional solo song when a phone came flying through the air. As Drake sang the soft part of one of his songs, the phone came flying through the fair and bounced off of him, before landing somewhere offstage.

Someone threw a phone at Drake on stage during the opening night of his tour. pic.twitter.com/8el362JChS — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 6, 2023

While Drake sang on the edge of the stage, the phone could be seen heading toward the stage, and it seemed like it bounced off of his chest. After it hit him, he moved his hand, almost looking like he was trying to catch it. He watched the phone eventually land on the side of the stage. Despite seeming a little surprised by the phone tossed at him, he continued to perform unfazed, and he kept singing without missing a beat or acknowledging it.

The If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late rapper was in the middle of the first concert of his It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. The two are on tour together after the release of their 2022 collaborative album Her Loss, which dropped in November. The two rappers kicked off the North American leg at Chicago’s United Center, and they’ll wrap up the run in October in Columbus, Ohio.

Drake hasn’t been the only singer who’s had a phone thrown at him on stage. Bebe Rexha was hit while she was performing in New York City in June, when she was hit in the face by a phone thrown by a fan. The phone left the singer with a pretty bad black eye, but she’s been sharing updates with her fans on how she’s been recovering. It didn’t seem like Drake would have any noticeable injuries from the phone thrown at him.

Other singers, like P!nk had a fan’s mother’s ashes thrown to her while she was performing during the British Summertime Festival. She looked disturbed, but thankfully, she wasn’t hurt. On the other hand though, Ava Max was slapped by a fan, who rushed the stage. She said that the stage invader scratched her eye, when he slapped her.