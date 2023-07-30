Cardi B Throws Microphone At Fan After They Tossed A Drink Towards Her On Stage: Watch

Cardi B literally hit back after a fan threw a drink in her face during a performance in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 29. The “Bodak Yellow” singer, 30, was in the middle of a song when a cup of liquid hit her in the face and she immediately launched her microphone at the offender in the crowd. Card B posted a video of the incident to her Twitter, captioning it, “Jealous Ass Bitch!” The episode was another example of the current trend of musical artists, including Harry Styles, Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, and Pink, being pelted onstage during their performances.

In the clip, the Grammy winner was giving it her all at Drai’s Beachclub when a concert attendee raised a white cup and tossed liquid in the rapper’s direction. Cardi B appeared startled, quickly gathered herself and pitched the microphone into the crowd, undoubtedly hoping to connect with the person who tossed the drink. The mother of two then began to yell on stage before security intervened.

Just last week, former boy bander Harry appeared to be visibly shaken after he was hit in the face by a flying object at his concert in Vienna. During a recent live performance in Los Angeles, Ava Max found herself on the receiving end of an unexpected slap when an audience member managed to reach the stage.

Cardi B gets a drink thrown at her so she chucks her microphone at the person, meanwhile, the vocals keep playing even though she stops “singing”. People pay for this shit like it’s real. Sheep. pic.twitter.com/9266eSxyEM — Kev (@I98Kev) July 30, 2023

And another peculiar incident took place in London two weeks ago, where Pink had an unsettling encounter with a fan who seemingly threw their late mother’s ashes at her during a concert. Adding to the bizarre chain of events, Kelsea was struck in the eye by a stray bracelet mere days after Pink’s incident.

The trend has become so out of control that some artists are asking their fans to calm down a bit. Adele called out the behavior during a show at her Las Vegas residency earlier this week. “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s*** on stage, have you seen them,” Adele said. “I f****** dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”