Luann & Sonja Attempt To Drain A Dog’s Anal Glands In ‘Crappie Lake’ Exclusive Preview: Watch

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan traded in their posh life in New York City for the dog kennel in the upcoming episode of their brand new series, Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake. In the episode, which will drop on Sunday, June 30, they helped wash a dog named Charlie at the Franklin County Animal Control in Illinois and did not shy away from any task — including learning how to drain the dog’s anal glands. As exemplified at the end of the EXCLUSIVE clip below, neither housewife nor Charlie the dog seemed to enjoy the process. Luann, 58, pointed out how badly it smelled, while Sonja, 59, said it was time to wrap up the experience once Charlie tried escaping from the tub. She also claimed some of the anal fluids got in Luann’s mouth. Yikes!

Before they got to draining anal glands, Sonja seemed to think she and her former The Real Housewives of New York City co-star would have no problem helping out at the kennel. “Luann and I both spend a lot of time doing animal rescue charity events, so this will be no sweat,” she confidently stated while wearing a pearl-covered cocktail dress. The preview quickly switched to Luann looking quite uncomfortable as she walked through a hall of barking dogs.

That’s when Sonja expressed her main concern. “They’re all in very good shape, but they’re just cramped in their little kennel. They can’t even dry hump each other in there!” she exclaimed. Luckily, that might be the least of the dogs’ worries as they wait to be adopted.

It’s important to note that Luann has handled some disgusting situations before without even signing up for them. In February, a fan laughed so hard at her cabaret show that she projectile vomited on her as she performed. Perhaps that’s why she’s ready to take on small-town Illinois!

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake premiered with back-to-back episodes on Sunday, July 9, just one week before the Season 14 premiere of RHONY, which features an all-new cast after Season 13 was cut short. The new cast includes Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Brynn Whitfield, and Jenna Lyons. Luann and Sonja were both part of the Season 13 cast that got axed in 2022 following underwhelming ratings and a boatload of drama.

Luckily, RHONY fans will see Luann and Sonja on Bravo screens even more, as they filmed Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy in June with Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.