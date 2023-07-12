Brynn Whitfield: 5 Things To Know About The Socialite On ‘RHONY’

Brynn Whitfield is one of six new cast members of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ Season 14, which debuts on July 16, 2023

Brynn is single, but has hinted that she’s ready for a relationship

Brynn is a successful marketing and communications professional who lives a lavish, jet-set life

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 welcomes six brand new women to the franchise after the entire cast was dropped following a tumultuous Season 13. On July 16, 2023, RHONY fans will meet six new housewives: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. Brynn works in marketing and communications and describes herself as a “trophy wife in training,” according to her official Bravo biography. In addition to her actual career and side hustle as a trophy wife in the making, Brynn loves fashion, as exemplified by her stunning outfit of the day posts. Read on to learn all there is to know about Brynn Whitfield.

Brynn Is A Single Biracial Woman Raised By A Single Woman

Brynn was raised by her grandmother, Darlene, in the midwest. Sadly, Darlene died in the spring of 2021. In an Instagram tribute to her grandmother following her death, Brynn urged people to hold onto every moment they have with their loved ones. “Don’t call your mom today and only chat for a few obligatory minutes. Stay on the phone for as long as you possibly can, maybe even ask her if you can record the conversation. When you talk- Thank her over and over again for being your mom. Tell her you know she did her best, and her best was more than enough- in fact, it was perfect. Thank her for helping you become the person you are today. Tell her that you hope you’re making her proud,” Brynn wrote.

“Because one day… you will feel how I do today. The day you have to endure your first Mother’s Day without her. Your first Mother’s Day where you can’t call her, you can’t send her a card, you can’t buy her flowers,” she continued. “And let me to tell you: your heart is going to ache in ways, and in places, and in depths, that you never knew it could.”

Her Bravo bio states that Darelene taught Brynn “invaluable lessons about navigating life, owning her narrative as a bi-racial woman, and the true meaning of hard work.”

Brynn has not spoken much about her biracial background, but she does share a reminder of it every so often when she posts a pic or video of her gorgeous natural hair on the ‘gram, as seen below.

Brynn Is A College Graduate

Brynn graduated from Indiana’s Purdue University with a bachelor’s degree in communications, public relations, and advertising and a minor in political science, according to her LinkedIn page. She participated in the student council and the Association for Women in Communications while a student at Purdue. After graduating, she enrolled at George Washington University to study political management. She has since held a dozen roles in her field. She has won prestigious awards throughout her 15 years in marketing.

Brynn Is Single

As she is a “trophy wife in training,” Brynn is single. Half of the RHONY Season 14 housewives are not married. Jenna Lyons and Ubah Hassan are also single.

Brynn Is Yoga Certified

When she’s not dominating her field or showing off her latest look, Brynn can be found practicing some yoga. In 2019, she revealed she became a yoga teacher after completing a 200-hour yoga training course through YogaWorks.

Alongside a photo of her certificate, Brynn revealed what kind of yoga practitioner she is. “my teaching style is pretty chill. At Brynn Yoga, we sprinkle in a lot of jokes. We put as much thought in to our playlists as we do our sequencing..Our favorite pose is śavāsana,” she noted. “We like group hugs, activating that heart chakra … and ALL body types + skill levels are welcome.” She also said that she only planned on giving private yoga classes every so often, but not regularly.

Brynn Is A World-Traveler

When you’ve gained as much success in your career as Brynn, it’s likely you’ll have some disposable income. Brynn has used hers to travel. Just in the past year, she has flown to St. Barth’s, Paris, Palm Springs, Calif., and more.