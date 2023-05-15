‘RHONY’ Reboot’s 1st Trailer Is Full Of Drama, Nudity & Epic Feuds: Watch

New season, new women, new drama! The trailer for season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City was released by Bravo on May 15, featuring new footage of the rebooted franchise that returns July 16 with new cast members Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield. In the trailer, the women navigate life in the Big Apple and open up their lives to the cameras. Jenna, who used to be the creative director and president of J.Crew, recalls how she was outed as a lesbian by the New York Post.

There’s no shortage of drama between the women in the trailer. They go on their cast trip to Anguilla, where one of the women admits to Jenna that they “definitely talk s*** about you.” Erin tells Brynn that she likes Jenna “a little bit more.” Brynn also flips out when she’s accused of “flirting with a married man.” She promises the other women that it’s “gonna really get real.”

The new season of RHONY was supposed to feature a seventh cast member, Lizzy Savetsky. Lizzy announced her exit from the show in November 2022, when the show was still filming. Lizzy claimed she was quitting the show because of anti-semitism, though Page Six later reported that Lizzy decided to leave the show after her husband, Dr. Ira Savetsky, allegedly repeated the N-word to producers while recounting a discussion between his wife and Brynn. These accusations were not confirmed by Bravo or any of the cast members. Andy Cohen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in November that Lizzy’s exit from the series was “an unfortunate situation.”

The trailer for RHONY season 14 came out the same day that the future of RHONY: Legacy was revealed. Peacock confirmed that six former stars from the franchise — Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman — will reunite for season 5 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The season will begin filming in June in St. Barts.