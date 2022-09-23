Leah McSweeney Seemingly Confirms She Was Fired From ‘RHONY’: Watch

The Real Housewives of New York City might be down a spirited cast member, as Leah McSweeney seems to be confirming that she was let go from the popular Bravo series! The reality star, 40, took to TikTok Friday, September 23 to share her thoughts, and they were as hilarious as they were self-reflective. “As a former ‘Real Housewife of New York,’ these are five things that I would never do,” she said, doubling down with emphasis on the word “former.”

She then proceeded to tick off five of the things she gained notoriety for doing on the show. “Number one; I would never, ever, get fully nude, destroy somebody’s backyard, and potentially set it on fire,” she began. “Number two, never wear a mesh bucket hat. Number three, this is obvious: don’t get blackout drunk on national television,” she said, before cheekily winking at the camera. “Number four, don’t ever throw food in someone’s face.” And number five, “never dirty dance and steal the spotlight at another woman’s birthday party.” Leah decided to throw a sixth one in “as a bonus.” “Never leave the vibrator in the chicken.”

Leah looked relaxed but “Housewives” worthy in a white hoodie, high ponytail, and gold hoop earrings as she addressed her 84.3K followers on the platform — plus 532K on Instagram. And while amused, many of her fans were dismayed to hear her refer to herself as a “former housewife.” “‘Former’ hurts my heart a lot,” wrote one fan, alongside a crying emoji. “I will NEVER watch this show again with you off! Bravo is so depressing now,” reacted another.

Others were fully amused by the cheeky video clip and all the memories of seasons 12 and 13 it unearthed. “I loved that you did all those things though hahaha,” commented one follower. “Except the drinking parts…….sober is always better.” Another quipped, “I love a mesh bucket hat!” “Noooo!!! But that was all iconic!” wrote a fan. Leah starred on the iconic reality series for two seasons, starting back in 2019.