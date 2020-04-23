‘RHONY’ Recap: The Ladies Go Skinny Dipping & A Vibrator Lands In The Chicken Piccata

A girls’ night at Ramona’s house in the Hamptons turned into a wild ruckus during the April 23 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’.

When the cat’s away, the mice will play. Without Bethenny Frankel around anymore on The Real Housewives of New York City, Luann de Lesseps said the ladies “get to show more of ourselves” on camera. And boy was she right! During the April 23 episode, Tinsley Mortimer, Leah McSweeney, and Sonja Morgan stripped down and went skinny dipping at Ramona Singer‘s house. It all happened after Leah decided to partake in drinking with the other ladies, even though she often tries to refrain from sipping on alcohol. Leah fell off the wagon so hard that she started running around Ramona’s backyard topless and throwing tiki torches because she hates them. (What did the tiki torches ever do to her?)

Anyway, Leah tried to get Sonja in on the action, but Sonja only mustered up enough courage to throw one tiki torch. However, she threw it so hard that it landed in a faraway brush pile and it was the one that upset Ramona the most the next morning. And the reason why Ramona didn’t see any of this happen the night of was because she ditched her co-stars — and her house — to go hang out with a different group of people. But once she woke up the next morning and saw how messy her house was, she bugged out.

First, she vented to Leah, who didn’t take any blame for any of the dirty dishes. She did, however, point out that a vibrator was randomly sitting in a dish of leftover chicken piccata. Gross, right? Then, Leah mentioned something about the messy backyard, so Ramona scoped it out and that’s when she saw that her tiki torches were in shambles and her backyard was littered with broken wine glasses. There was even an empty champagne bottle sitting at the bottom of her pool. She couldn’t believe her friends would treat her house so poorly, so she stormed upstairs to confront the suspected culprits — Sonja and Dorinda.

Dorinda said she had nothing to do with the skinny dipping shenanigans, but she was partly guilty for leaving dirty dishes everywhere, so she offered to clean them. And she couldn’t believe that Ramona would throw such a fit over it, when she wasn’t there to begin with nor does Dorinda ever expect guests at her house to clean up the night of an event. Instead, she allows them to help the next morning, so she expected Ramona to give her the same courtesy. Especially considering Ramona once ripped down light fixtures in her house in the Berkshires.

Anyway, when Dorinda heard Ramona and Leah talking about the backyard, she went to inspect it since she hadn’t been outside the night before. And that’s when Dorinda started freaking out and riled Ramona up even more. Ramona got so upset about the destruction that she shed a few tears, so Leah apologized and helped clean it all up. But we don’t think Ramona will be hosting anymore gatherings at her Hamptons house anytime soon.

