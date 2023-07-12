Ubah Hassan: 5 Things To Know About The Model & Activist On ‘RHONY’

Ubah Hassan is a model, activist, and businesswoman.

Her hot sauce brand, UBAHHOT, has been featured in Oprah Daily, Forbes, Vogue, and more.

The fashionista will make her Bravo debut on The Real Housewives of New York City on Jul. 16, 2023.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New York City has gotten a complete cast shakeup with six new ladies joining the series. One of those women includes model Ubah Hassan, 39. Not only is the brunette bombshell a fashionista, but she’s also a proud businesswoman! Bravo executive Andy Cohen revealed that Ubah was set to join the other ladies in the new cast of the show during BravoCon 2022. She will appear on the new season of the reality show which is set to premiere on Bravo on Jul. 16, 2023, and stream on Peacock the next day. Keep reading to learn five things about Ubah and her hot sauce empire!

Ubah Hassan Is A New Cast Member Of ‘RHONY’

As mentioned above, Ubah will make her Bravo debut this month! She will join Sai De Silva, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, for Season 14. Ubah shared her introduction video for the show with her 53.4K Instagram followers on Jul. 1, with many of them swooning over her in the comments. “Serving HOT all season long… @ubah joins #RHONY on July 16th,” she captioned the video in the joint-post with Bravo.

In the clip, she revealed that she lives in the Central Park South area of Manhattan, New York. Ubah explained that in her free time she enjoys playing tennis and shopping. She is a self-described Somalian and Muslim model who wants to “share” her “world with others.” Soon after she shared the teaser, many of her followers gushed over her in the comments. “You’ve got great energy,” one admirer penned, while another added, “I can already tell @ubah is a star!”

She Is A Businesswoman

It’s no surprise that Ubah is already a fan-favorite, as she is not only a stunning model, but also an impressive businesswoman. The UBAHHOT founder began to focus on creating her hot sauce empire amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic and just one year later she was an instant hit. The hot sauce impressively made Oprah Winfrey‘s “Favorite Things” list in 2021 and was featured in Oprah Daily.

“I didn’t want to eat steamed fish and steamed vegetables alone,” she explained to the outlet as to why she created the hot sauce company. “I would make this hot sauce and put it in a jar and bring it to dinner and people would grab it, like licking it: ‘What is this? What is it?’” Fans can enjoy the hot sauce in three flavors: Yellow Tanzanite, Serrano Emerald, and Fresno Ruby. In Aug. 2022, Ubah shared a video via Instagram to talk about her products (watch above).

Ubah Is Also An Activist

Although Ubah is a dedicated entrepreneur, she also makes sure to give back. The new reality TV personality has featured her work with charities over the years all over her social media. Most recently, on May 2, 2023, she shared a carousel of photos with former President Bill Clinton while supporting the All Hands and Hearts non-profit organization. “So happy that I could participate in #BTIGCharityDay and support @AllHandsandHearts,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for the opportunity thisisbtig! [sic] #makeacall #makeatrade #makeadifference @pnemcova you have a heart of Gold my friend congrats in all you do at @allhandsandhearts.”

She Is A Model

As mentioned prior, Ubah is a model. She was modeled for many lavish brands and designers including Ralph Lauren, Oscar de la Renta, and Gucci, to name a few. Recently, on Jun. 27, 2023, she shared a carousel of photos from her work with Marc Jacobs in NYC. “Fashion magic unfolded at the iconic New York Library with the extraordinary @marcjacobs I stepped into a world of breathtaking designs and left feeling like a fabulous muse. A night to remember forever!”, she gushed in the caption of the post.

Ubah Is Single

Aside from being a busy working woman, Ubah also spends time focusing on traveling and on herself, of course. Her romantic life has been kept relatively private, however, in Nov. 2014, Page Six linked her to music executive Jason Flom, 62. Other than that, this season on RHONY, Ubah is “looking for both friendships and love,” per Bravo’s Daily Dish. When she is not working she is often spotted traveling, including during her recent Jan. 2023 tropical vacation. “Talk to me nice,” Ubah captioned the bikini photos of her on the beach.