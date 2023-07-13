Erin Lichy: 5 Things To Know About The Interior Designer On ‘RHONY’

Erin Lichy is one of six new women joining ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ in 2023

Erin is a successful real estate agent who also owns her own interior design company

She compares herself to ‘The real Housewives of Beverly Hill’s Kyle Richards

All eyes are on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14, which premieres on July 16, 2023 and introduces six new women to the franchise: Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Erin Lichy. Erin, born and raised in Manhattan, is bound to bring energy to the screen, as her Bravo profile describes her as “sociable” and “always up for a good time.” Read on to learn more about RHONY‘s newest member, Erin Dana Lichy.

Erin Lichy Is A Successful Real Estate Agent And Business Owner

Erin hit the ground running as a real estate agent at the young age of 19 years old and never looked back, according to Bravo. While working in real estate, she earned her master’s degree in sustainable development from New York University, according to Business Insider. In June 2023, she was named one of the top New York real estate agents of 2023 by The Hollywood Reporter. Although her LinkedIn says Erin has been with Halstead Property since 2009 as a Bushwick developer and specialist, her Bravo profile says she is actually working for real estate company Douglas Elliman under Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes, who appeared on Million Dollar Listing.

Her profile on Douglas Elliman touts her keen eye for design and real estate knowledge. “Erin’s insight on real estate goes much deeper than the conventional market knowledge,” it reads. “As the founder of an interior design firm, specializing in renovations that cater to market needs and maximize profitability, Erin has a keen eye for what will sell at the highest price point.”

Erin founded Homegirl, an interior design and renovation company, in 2019. “When I joined the Eklund Gomes team at Douglas Elliman four years ago, I worked with many high net worth clients. A lot of those clients had used architects and designers to renovate their spaces, some of which ended up hurting the sale because the spaces were not designed with the future market in mind,” Erin told Entertainment Tonight in March 2023. She used this observation as the basis of Homegirl, which helps people create beautiful spacse in their homes with keeping resale value in mind.

“I have a rich, modern design style, where I incorporate color and elements of nostalgia,” she said of her style. “Walking around historic areas of Manhattan and looking at the ornate details and designs created so many years ago, juxtaposed against modernist architecture, to me, is everything.”

Erin Is A Wife And Mother Of Three

Erin shares her three kids — Levi, 8, Layla, 5, and Elijah, 3 — with her husband of 11 years, lawyer Abraham Lichy. In April 2023, Erin raved about Abraham’s character in celebration of his 40th birthday. “You inspire me everyday. You’re level headed, brilliant, calm, patient, fair, witty, adventurous, loving and a total super power,” she said alongside photos of them smiling together. “I’m so proud to be your wife and best friend … Life is certainly challenging at times and sometimes downright scary, but somehow you’re always grounded.”

“You swear by your dads favorite phrase ‘Be Here Now’ and you’re living proof it’s simply the best way to exist,” the smitten Erin continued. “Those who have the luxury of being around you know how special you are.”

Erin Has A Hands-On Parenting Style

Erin is an involved mother, but also understands that her demanding career means she might not be there for every second of her kids’ lives. “I try to be there for the important things, like school events and major moments, but most importantly, I have worked on really being present when I’m with the family,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Sometimes I just have to miss the bedtime routine and I’ve learned not to beat myself up over it like I used to.”

Erin Compares Herself To Kyle Richards

Erin compared herself to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Kyle Richards while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in July 2023, as like Kyle, she holds the group together. Erin also revealed that she surprised herself while filming RHONY Season 14 due to the real emotions she felt during a conflict with one of her co-stars.

“I had a conflict with someone, and it was really raw and really emotional, and I didn’t think that I would get to that point, but the reality is, these are friendships and that could have happened [off the show], it just was like so natural, but yet it was filmed,” she recalled.

Erin Lichy Has A Stunning Hamptons Home

When Erin isn’t making millions selling and designing New York City’s snazziest pads, she likes to take a breather with her family at her gorgeous Hamptons home. “We love going off season because it’s just quieter in the Hamptons,” she told PEOPLE in March 2020 while giving a tour of her home. Check out photos of her modern abode HERE.

While her home is modern on the surface, there are beachy and earthy elements mixed in to bring the outdoors inside. “It has a lot of richness, a lot of layers that add to the warmth that you would feel in a woodsy location,” Erin explained. “I think it’s really important — the design really needs to match the location.”

And while her kitchen — fit with huge windows that let ample natural light in — is her favorite space, the reality star’s backyard is nothing to forget. “We have our fire pit on one side, we’ve got the pool area on the other, and we’ve got the basketball court on the other side of the house,” she gushed. “I knew I needed enough square footage and acreage so that I could really work with the property and let it work for us.” Can we get an invite?