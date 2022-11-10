Bethenny Frankel Reveals Sonja Morgan Almost Got Fired From ‘RHONY’ During Season 10: ‘I Have The Receipts’

Bethenny Frankel, 52, dropped a major bomb about Sonja Morgan, 58, during the first episode of her ReWives podcast. Bethenny revealed to her guest, The Handmaid’s Tale actress Elisabeth Moss, that Sonja was nearly fired from The Real Housewives of New York City during season 10, until Bethenny caused a big fight between Sonja and Tinsley Mortimer at a sushi restaurant during the seventh episode of the season.

“One of the producers, I will not say who, in the car said, ‘I think we have to let Sonja go,’ ” Bethenny explained. “She was just a disaster and it was all about the bidet and the lingerie, and it was just all this stuff. And there was a scene at a restaurant called Cherry, a sushi restaurant, where I just lit a match about her and Tinsley.”

Bethenny continued, “Tinsley started out living in Sonja’s townhouse, and basically [was] a nobody who had been arrested and by up to that point, she had a rich guy selling flowers and Sonja’s poor and bankrupt.” The SkinnyGirl founder recalled how she “said something to stir up” the lingering drama between Sonja and Tinsley at the dinner, which caused the two women to go at it. “It lit up Sonja and she launched and she did not get let go,” Bethenny said. “That is an absolute fact. I have the receipts.”

Elisabeth, a bonafide Real Housewives super fan, was shocked about Bethenny’s claims, and asked if Sonja or any of the other women knew about this. “The girls wouldn’t have cared. They wouldn’t have believed it,” Bethenny said. “But the producers will back it up. A thousand percent.”

“Sonja was going to be fired, and I said to the producer in the car, ‘Give me one night.’ And that was the night Sonja resurrected herself,” Bethenny further claimed. “I don’t even think Sonja knows that. She would totally believe me — she trusts me. But that did happen. It’s totally true.”

On her ReWives podcast, Bethenny is re-watching old seasons of the Real Housewives shows to discuss the biggest moments in the franchise. On the first episode, she brought Elisabeth Moss on to revisit the infamous “Scary Island” incident during season 3 of RHONY, where the whole cast fought with Kelly Bensimon. Bethenny claimed that she also helped Alex McCord avoid being fired on that season, too.