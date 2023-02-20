RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Gets ‘Projectile Vomited’ On During Cabaret Show: Watch

A fan threw up on Luann de Lesseps during one of her recent cabaret shows, and now we have a video of the shocking moment that caught the 'RHONY' star by surprise.

February 20, 2023
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Throwing up on someone is so, like, uncool. But a fan did just that on Feb. 17, during Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps‘ cabaret show, her rep confirmed to Page Six. And now, the video of that embarrassing moment has finally surfaced.

As you can see in the clip obtained by Queens Of Bravo, Luann was talking to the audience and making them laugh, when a woman behind her projectile vomited on her. As soon as Luann felt something hit her, she turned around and asked, “What was that?” And when she finally realized what had happened, she handled it like a pro and told the fan, “That’s okay. That’s alright — it happens. It’s a bachelorette party.”

Up until now, a video of the moment had not been revealed. But Luann’s rep previously told Page Six that an audience member blew chunks all over her when she laughed “so hard” at one of the Countess’ jokes. “Lu was with her mic talking to the audience members, and when a girl heard another joke, she laughed so hard that she projectile vomited all over Lu’s costume and hair!!!” the spokesperson said. “Everyone was cracking up.”

Following the incident, the show at 54 Below — a supper club in Manhattan — went on without a hitch. Andrew Dice Clay and Luann’s former Real Housewives of New York City co-star Leah McSweeney were also in attendance, so it was a fun night overall.

Luann first debuted her cabaret show under the name Countess and Friends in 2017, and it later evolved into the show that it is today. Luann actually has more cabaret shows scheduled in Tarrytown, NY, and her rep jokingly added, “Hopefully, there won’t be anymore flying vomit!”

