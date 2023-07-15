Jessel Taank: 5 Things To Know About The Fashion Publicist On ‘RHONY’

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 14 will see a new cast of women take the screen after every housewife from Season 13 was dropped following a season that was — dare we say it — too dramatic. The wait is nearly over, and on July 16, 2023, RHONY fans will get to see the six new housewives — Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Brynn Whitfield, and Jessel Taank — all together for the first time. Unlike some of her castmates, Jessel was not born and raised in New York City. She actually grew up in London in a strict Indian household, per her Bravo profile. Learn more about her unique background below!

Jessel Is A Publicist And Business Owner

After graduating with degrees in English and journalism from London’s King’s College, Jessel moved to New York City and forged a successful career as a brand consultant and fashion publicist, per her website. She has provided her skills to some huge names, such as Michael Kors, Victoria Beckham, Stella McCartney, Celine, and Westfield. She described herself as someone that thinks “outside the box” and tries to put “creative spins on otherwise traditional approaches to PR while challenging the status quo,” according to her site.

Jessel founded a PR company, called The Know, in 2022. She does not have much information about her business online, but the move came after she co-founded The Right Now in 2020, per her LinkedIn page.

Jessel Was Motivated To Pursue Her Dreams By Her Uncles

Jessel wanted to purse the American Dream, hence why she moved to the Big Apple to make her dreams come true. She was primarily motivated by her uncles, who left their strict Indian upbringing to pursue their own dreams. “Motivated by the drive and ambition of her uncles, Max and Nitin Vadukul, who fled the prospect of their arranged marriages to pursue successful careers as photographers in Manhattan, both breaking ground in the rarified and exclusionary fields of fashion and editorial photography as lensman hailing from Indian descent, she eventually followed in their footsteps to begin her career in the fashion capital of the world,” Jessel’s website reads.

Jessel Is A Married Woman

Jessel married a successful businessman, Pavit Randhawa, in Mexico in 2014. He is the president of Phone Daddy, a Dallas-based telecommunications company. In the first few episodes of Season 14, she’ll reveal that she and her husband were introduced by a friend at an NYC bar. Romance didn’t spark immediately, and as roommates, they remained close friends for years before they began to date.

Jessel Is A Scorpio

Jessel was born on Oct. 23, 1979, so at the time of the show’s premiere, she was 43 years old.

Jessel Has Many Interests

Jessel’s hobbies are reading, photography, learning, traveling, and internet surfing to name a few.