Goldie Hawn Makes Rare Statement About Why She Never Married Longtime BF Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn has never been big on explaining her failure to marry Kurt Russell after 40 years as a couple. And in a new interview, she offered up a surprisingly pragmatic explanation. When CNN‘s Chris Wallace asked, “Why aren’t the two of you married?” she responded with a pointed question of her own. “Why should we be?” she quipped, adding, “Isn’t that a better question?”

“Because we have been married,” she went on, referring to their respective previous marriages. “When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business. It’s always ugly. Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?”‘

When Chris offered up the sheer length of their partnership as evidence they wouldn’t divorce, Goldie responded, “How did you know that then?” The Overboard beauty then explained that she appreciates being able to continually make the choice to stay in the relationship. “I like the idea that I can wake up in the morning and make decisions every day if I want to be here,” she said.

“I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy. There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on. So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.” Goldie took to her Instagram account to share the segment of the interview on July 14, captioning the clip, “I get asked the darndest things! (Love you Chris).”

The mom of three certainly has the experience to back up her opinion. She’s been married twice before, and Kurt has outlasted both former spouses by decades. She was married to dancer/director Gus Trikonis from 1969 to 1976, though they separated years earlier in 1973. She gave the institution another try in 1976, marrying Bill Hudson. They welcomed two children together, actress Kate Hudson and producer Oliver Hudson, before divorcing in 1982.

Kate and Kurt began dating in 1983, and welcomed son Wyatt Russell in 1986, and Kurt shares son Boston Russell with ex wife Season Hubley. The beloved Hollywood couple now share seven grandchildren between their three kids.