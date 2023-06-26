Kurt Russell Speeds Around Greece On A Speedboat With Love Goldie Hawn: Photos

These lovebirds know how to vacation in style! Tombstone star Kurt Russell, 72, and his longtime partner, Goldie Hawn, 77, were couple goals while on vacation in Greece on Jun. 22. While on their holiday, Kurt and the blonde beauty took a fun boat ride on the ocean and soaked up the sun together. Goldie, for her part, looked chic in a polka dot sundress complete with beach sandals. Meanwhile, her leading man opted for a simple black t-shirt and multi-patterned swim trunks for their beach date.

Kurt was pictured driving the boat while the 77-year-old was pictured sitting on the front end of the boat along with two friends. The mother-of-three made sure to style her look with a pair of black sunglasses and a beach hat in her hand. Goldie and Kurt reportedly arrived in Greece two weeks ago, per The Daily Mail. Most recently, on Jun. 23, Kate Hudson‘s mom took to Instagram to document her last day in Greece.

View Related Gallery Kurt Russell's Family: Photos of His Sons & Stepkids With Goldie Hawn

“Last day in Skiathos this year. Bye bye paradise,” the Bird on A Wire star captioned the sunset bikini photo. Soon after Goldie shared the photo with her 3.6 million followers, many of them flocked to the comments to gush over her one-piece swimsuit and sunset snapshot. “Oh Goldie what a stunning photo!”, one admirer quipped. Meanwhile, one fan couldn’t help but explain they allegedly met and chatted with the couple in Greece. “Saw you and your husband having lunch in Skopolis spoke to you as we left you were so polite made my day,” they penned. Comedian Chelsea Handler, 48, also made sure to leave a sweet note. “Love your Mama G!”, she gushed.

Goldie’s holiday with her partner comes just three months after she appeared on the cover of Variety to chat about retiring and more. The longtime Hollywood starlet even told the outlet that she hopes to work with Kurt on a film one day again, as they starred alongside each other in the 2018 movie, The Christmas Chronicles. “I’d love to do Mrs. Claus one more time,” she told the outlet at the time. “We all have dreams… but it’s how we fulfill them.”

The Hollywood heartthrob and Goldie met in 1966 while working on the movie The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, however, they did not go on their first date until 1983. Just three years later they welcomed their first son together, Wyatt Russell. As many know, she is the proud mom to Kate and her brother, Oliver Hudson, 46, who she welcomed with her second husband, Bill Hudson, 73. Kurt is also a proud dad to son, Boston Russell, 43, who he welcomed with his ex, Season Hubley, 72. Goldie and Kurt have famously not gotten married after decades together.