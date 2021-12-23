Kurt Russell’s Kids: Facts About His 2 Children & Relationship With Goldie Hawn’s Kids

Kurt Russell has two biological sons and has been a champion stepfather to Goldie Hawn’s kids. Find out all about his relationship with their amazing children here!

Kurt Russell has been in the Hollywood game since youth! Born in Massachusetts and raised in Los Angeles, the 70-year-old star got his start as a child actor on TV shows such as The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters, Gunsmoke and Gilligan’s Island. In 1966, he signed a ten-year contract with Walt Disney Productions and became one of its biggest draws. In the 80s, he became a bona fide movie star after his two collaborations with director John Carpenter: The Thing and Escape From New York. One of biggest hits was 1987’s Overboard, with his partner Goldie Hawn. Later in his career, he would receive accolades for his dramatic turns in Tequila Sunrise, Backdraft and Tombstone.

Not only has he been successful in his professional life, but in his personal life as well. Kurt is the proud papa of son Boston Russell, whom he welcomed during his four-year marriage to Season Hubley, which ended in 1983. He also shares son Wyatt Russell with Goldie. As the couple have been in a relationship for over 38 years, Kurt is a fantastic stepfather to Goldie’s other two children, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, as well. Find out all about Kurt’s relationship with the four amazing kids, below.

Boston Russell

Born on February 16, 1980, Boston is Kurt’s first kid and the only one he shared with his ex Season, whom he met while filming Elvis in 1979. They would divorce in 1983. Season was a veteran TV actress who had roles in The Patridge Family and All My Children. Despite both his parents’ success in Tinseltown, Boston opted to not pursue a career in Hollywood. He has remained out of the spotlight and kept his life relatively private, other than occasionally showing up at red carpets alongside his famous family. In 2017, he did appear at Goldie’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. Otherwise, there is little known about the eldest of Kurt’s brood.

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt, on the other hand, is quickly making a name for himself in Tinseltown. After attempting a career at hockey, the 35-year-old actor soon found roles on This Is 40, 22 Jump Street, Everybody Wants Some!!, Black Mirror, Ingrid Goes West and more. His most recent high-profile gig is on Marvel’s The Falcon & The Winter Soldier. Wyatt plays John Walker, who is appointed by the U.S. government to be the new Captain America.

Wyatt was previously married to stylist Sanne Hamers. They divorced in 2017. He would go on to marry actress Meredith Hagner in 2019. They welcomed their first child, a son named Buddy, in March 2021.

Kurt’s Relationship With Kate & Oliver

While Kate and Oliver have both spoken out about their estrangement with their biological dad, Bill Hudson, the siblings have nothing but love and respect for Kurt for stepping in as a positive role model. Speaking with Howard Stern in 2016, Kate gushed about Kurt helping to raise her. “I have a great family, I have a beautiful mother, I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” she said.

She went on to praise Kurt for always taking time for the family, even though he had to balance his Hollywood career. “I think that people can do a lot of things and they can be very successful and they can still be a really good parent because I was raised that way. Kurt is not a perfect man — no one is. But that trust I got from him in terms of his dependability was just priceless for me”

Oliver is always one give credit to Kurt for raising him as one of his own sons. In a 2015 Instagram post on Father’s Day, Ovlier shared an adorable photo of the pair, captioning it, “Happy Father’s Day Pa.” And in an interview this past April, Oliver praised Kurt and Goldie. “My parents are amazing grandparents,” he told Us Weekly. “We’re a very tight family. We all live very close to each other. … They’re amazing people, amazing grandparents, amazing parents.”