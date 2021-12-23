Goldie Hawn’s Husbands: Everything To know About Her 2 Marriages & Relationship With Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn was married twice before she began her decades-long romance with Kurt Russell. Find out all about her relationships here!

Goldie Hawn has one of the most incredible careers in Hollywood! The 76-year-old actress has everything from box office smashes to an Academy Award under her belt and she’s still starring in major movies like the upcoming Family Jewels, which reunites Goldie with her The First Wives Club co-stars Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.

Born in Washington D.C., Goldie took her bubbly personality and comedic chops to Los Angeles after working as a professional dancer. She quickly found fame as a regular cast member on the sketch comedy show Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. Then in her very first outing as a film actor, Goldie took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1969’s Cactus Flower! She was again nominated for an Oscar in 1980, this time for Best Actress in Private Benjamin. She also had hits with Bird On A Wire, Death Becomes Her and The Banger Sisters.

Outside of her immensely successful Tinseltown career, Goldie has maintained a healthy love life. She was first married to Gus Trikonis, then to Bill Hudson and finally has enjoyed a decades-long romance with Kurt Russell. Find out all about her relationships, below.

Gus Trikonis

Born in New York on November 21, 1937, Gus began his career in Hollywood as a dancer, and he played Indio, a member of the Sharks gang in 1961’s West Side Story. He would soon turn his talents to directing, with his first movie being the 1969 biker classic Five the Hard Way, according to his IMDB. The same year, Gus married Goldie on May 16 in Honolulu, Hawaii. After a string of directing low-budget fare such as The Student Body and The Swinging Barmaids, Gus found his relationship with Goldie deteriorating. They separated on April 9, 1973 but didn’t finalize their divorce until June 1976.

Later in his career, Gus found success directing Take This Job and Shove It and several made-for-TV movies. He also began directing for TV shows, working on Baywatch, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Quantum Leap, The Commishand Hunter.

Bill Hudson

Bill was born in born on October 17, 1949 in Portland, Orgeon. He first met Hawn on a flight from New York to Los Angeles in 1975 when he was in a band, the Hudson Brothers, with his real-life brothers Brett and Mark. The band toured with the Osmonds and David Cassidy. Bill and Goldie would marry on July 3, 1976. They welcomed son Oliver Hudson on September 7, 1976 and daughter Kate Hudson on April 19, 1979. The marriage wouldn’t last and Bill filed for divorce on August 15, 1980.

Since then, Bill’s relationship with Goldie and their two children has been strained. In a 2011 interview, Bill slammed Goldie for pitting Oliver and Kate against him once she started dating Kurt. “When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me,” Bill told the Daily Mail. “But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big, bad wolf. I would say to her ‘Goldie, why are you trashing me and saying I’m an absent father when it’s simply not the case?’ and she’d laugh and go ‘Oh Bill, you know it makes for a better story.’”

Meanwhile, Oliver and Kate have been outspoken about being estranged from their biological father, often saying he abandoned them. They publicly praise Kurt as stepping up as a father figure during their childhood.

Relationship With Kurt Russell

Goldie and Kurt’s relationship has definitely defied Hollywood odds. The lovebirds first met on the set of the 1968 film, The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, when she was 21 and he was just 16. But it wasn’t until they found themselves working together again — filming 1983’s Swing Shift — that they decided to try their hand at a romance. Although it could have gone horribly wrong.

“I was severely hungover,” Kurt hilariously told Conan O’Brien about the first time he asked Goldie on a date. “I just didn’t have in my mind what I was going to see. She had a great body, and so the first that came out was ‘Man, you’ve got a great figure.’ It kind of came out quickly, and it could’ve been wrong, and she said, ‘Why, thank you.’”

Goldie appeared to love the line, as she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2020, “I remember about Kurt, not only being really sexy and handsome and all that stuff, and fun — a good co-star. I loved the way he looked at my children. It was really something special and that was…he’s good with kids. And I kind of went, ‘Oh my god. This is amazing.’”

While Goldie had Oliver and Kate, Kurt also had son Boston from his former marriage with Season Hubley. Soon Goldie and Kurt added to their family, as they welcomed Wyatt in 1986. And the rest is blissful, Hollywood history!