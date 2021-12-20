Fashion

Kate Hudson & Daughter Rani, 3, Wear Matching Winter Coats As They Land In Aspen – Photo

Kate Hudson & her 3-year-old daughter, Rani, looked adorable when they rocked matching fuzzy winter coats in Aspen.

Kate Hudson, 42, and her daughter, Rani, 3, look more and more alike every time we see them and the mother-daughter-duo proved they are twins when they arrived in Aspen, Colorado in matching coats. Kate posted a photo of the two straight off the plane as Kate rocked a tan, oversized fur Marni coat with brown sleeves and a black collar.

In the photo, captioned, “The birdies have landed #coloradogirlies #xmastime,” Rani looked super cute in a puffy tan Patagonia teddy coat that was zipped up all the way while her hood was on. Kate styled her coat with a black sweater, pants, and a pair of knee-high black leather Stuart Weitzman boots. Meanwhile, Rani styled her coat with an adorable pair of Christmas pajamas, white sneakers, and purple gloves.

Later that day, Kate walked around town with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, who opted to wear a pair of gray trousers with a black puffer coat, a green beanie, black sneakers, and brown leather gloves.

We couldn’t help but notice how much Rani looks like her mom and Kate is always posting cute photos of the pair. One of our favorite photos was when Kate rocked a burnt orange dress with a white lace long-sleeve top underneath as she held Rani in her arms.

Rani rocked a long-sleeve black floral dress with a binky in her mouth. We cannot believe how much Rani and Kate look alike – especially since they have the same exact soft blonde hair.

Rani is the youngest of Kate’s three kids. Her oldest is Ryder, 17, who she had with her first husband, Chris Robinson, her middle child, Bingham, 10, was with her ex-fiancee, Matthew Bellamy, and Rani is her third child who she had with her current fiancee, Danny.