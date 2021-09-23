Kate Hudson Cuddles Her Look-Alike Daughter Rani Rose, 2, In Cute New Photo

Kate Hudson & her daughter, Rani, are twins & they looked adorable as they cuddled up together in a new photo.

Kate Hudson, 42, looked amazing when she cuddled up with her daughter, Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 2, in a cute new Instagram post. In the photo, Kate is rocking a burnt orange dress with a white lace long-sleeve top underneath as she held Rani in her arms. Rani rocked a long-sleeve black floral dress with a binky in her mouth. We cannot believe how much Rani and Kate look alike – especially since they have the same exact soft blonde hair.

The photo was taken in what seems to be Rani’s room which is absolutely gorgeous. The walls are covered in pretty pink wallpaper with a blue and pink floral design all over it while a gold chandelier hangs from the ceiling. A blue rug and two shag rugs grace the floor while Rani’s crib is made out of gold.

Rani is the youngest of Kate’s three kids. Her oldest is Ryder, 17, who she had with her first husband, Chris Robinson, her middle child, Bingham, 10, was with her ex-fiancee, Matthew Bellamy, and Rani is her third child who she had with her current fiancee, Danny Fujikawa.

Kate announced on Sept. 13, that she is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Danny Fujikawa, 35. She announced the proposal on her Instagram with a photo of the two kissing each other as she showed off her ring. She captioned the photo, “Let’s go,” with a bride, groom, and a church.

The actress showed off her massive engagement ring on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 celebrating “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” She styled her new bling with a sequin pink Michael Kors ensemble featuring a bralette, a matching maxi skirt, and a fur coat.