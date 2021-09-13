Kate Hudson Shows Off Toned Abs In Tiny Pink Crop Top & Long Fur Coat At 2021 Met Gala – Photos

Kate Hudson looked drop-dead-gorgeous at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 when she rocked this stunning pink sequin outfit.

Kate Hudson, 42, looked gorgeous at the 2021 Met Gala on September 13. This year’s theme was ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,’ and Kate did not disappoint when she arrived in this ensemble. The actress arrived in a tiny spaghetti strap, plunging pink sequin bralette with a matching high-waisted tight maxi skirt. She topped her look off with a massive light pink fur coat that trailed on the floor next to her as she draped it off her shoulders.

Kate looked like a Barbie doll in this look and she accessorized with layered diamond necklaces. As for her glam, she slicked her blonde hair back into a low bun and parted it in the middle. Bright pink eyeshadow covered the tops and bottoms of her lids while a glossy pink lip completed her look.

What we love most about Kate’s style is that she always rocks something form-fitting that flatters her incredibly toned figure, and that’s exactly what she did for the occasion. Kate looked so fabulous in this outfit and this just may be our favorite red carpet look from her.

Tonight was a huge night for Kate as the actress just announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Danny Fujikawa, 35. She announced the proposal on her Instagram earlier today with a photo of the two kissing each other as she showed off her ring. She captioned the photo, “Let’s go,” with a bride, groom, and a church.