Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Look So In Love As They Stroll Arm-In-Arm On Valentine’s Day

Proving that you don’t need a ring to make love last, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn took their forty-year relationship for a walk on Valentine’s Day. Kurt, 71, escorted Goldie, 77, on a stroll through Manhattan on Feb. 14, as the two lovebirds took in the sights of New York City in late winter. Goldie, with her blonde hair free, wore a puffer jacket, a pair of sneakers, and an all-black outfit. Kurt kept it casual with a plaid flannel, a black coat, and a pair of blue jeans for this outing. The two linked arms as they chatted and had a laugh when they sat down on the edge of a stone wall.

This year marks 40 years since Kurt and Goldie began dating. She was previously married to Gus Trikonis, a dancer known for his role as Indio in the 1961 film adaptation of West Side Story. Shifting to a role behind the camera, Gus directed movies like Five The Hard Way, The Student Body, and The Swinging Barmaids. Gus and Goldie married in 1969 but separated in 1973. They finalized their marriage in 1976, the same year Goldie married Bill Hudson. Their marriage lasted until 1980.

Three years later, when Goldie reconnected with Kurt on Swing Shift – they had previously worked together in 1968 – a love bloomed, and it’s been going strong ever since.

Goldie joked about how she and Kurt never walked down the aisle when celebrating his 70th birthday in 2021. Goldie shared a clip back when they presented an award together when Kurt seemingly dropped a marriage proposal on Goldie – only to fake her out. “No, we never got married, but one thing that continues to grow is our love,” she captioned the clip. “You’re a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme, and deeply funny! I can’t imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You’re the catch. And you’re all mine.”

“We’ve both been married and divorced,” Kurt said on Today in 2020, referencing how he was also married to Season Hubley. “Marriage didn’t work for either one of us,” Hawn added. “I’m not saying that it wouldn’t work again, but I didn’t think that we really needed to get married. I mean, what marriage ended up being, in many ways, is big business.”

Despite there not being a marriage, Kurt and Goldie have remained together in non-wedded bliss, raising their kids – his son, Boston Russell, her kids, Oliver and Kate Hudson, and their shared son, Wyatt Russell – as one big happy family.