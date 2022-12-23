Kate Hudson & Mom Goldie Hawn Go Shopping With Her Daughter Rani Rose, 4, In Aspen: Photos

Goldie Hawn spent some quality time with her daughter Kate Hudson and 4-year-old granddaughter Rani Rose. The First Wives Club icon, 77, stayed cozy in a pink pair of quilted snow pants, a black turtleneck and cream boots as she walked alongside Kate, 43, who held Rani in her arms before letting her walk a bit. The trio appeared to be checking out some of the high end shops in the village as they took in the picturesque scenery.

Kate also showed off her winter style in a knit gray and black sweater with white details over a pair of black leggings. She stayed practical in a black pair of snow boots, adding a navy blue beanie and sunglasses to the outfit. Meanwhile, little Rani was bundled up in a purple puffer jacket, burgundy leggings and adorable blush pink snow boots.

In one store, Goldie could be seen trying on a white pair of leather cowboy boots. The ladies were also seen passing the Prada store on the ritzy South Galena Street, which is also home to a Dior, Loro Piano, Valentino and other luxury retailers.

The outing comes just days after Kate revealed she may not be “done” having kids at 43. “I’ve been having children my entire adult life,” she told Byrdie magazine for its After Dark issue. “I’ve got my four-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have the answer yet.” On her current brood, she also added, “You have to let them be who they’re meant to be.”

Kate is mom to 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham Bellamy with ex-fiance Matt Bellamy, and four-year-old Rani with current partner and fiance Danny Fujikawa. Danny and Kate got engaged in Sept. 2021, however, have yet to set a wedding date. “I love that man, but the last thing we’re doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays,” she said on the red carpet for new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. “We’re in no hurry,” she also confirmed.