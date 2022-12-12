Kate Hudson, 43, Admits She Might Not Be ‘Done’ Having Kids

More kids might not be off the table for Kate Hudson. “I’ve been having children my entire adult life,” she told Byrdie magazine for its After Dark issue. “I’ve got my four-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have the answer yet.” For now, though, Kate is focused on being the best mom she can to the three kids she has. “You have to let them be who they’re meant to be,” she added.

Kate is mom to 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson, 11-year-old son Bingham Bellamy and four-year-old daughter Rani Hudson Fujikawa. She was married to Ryder’s dad, Christ Robinson, from Dec. 2000 until their separation in Aug. 2006. Kate filed for divorce that November, and it was finalized the following year. Kate then got engaged to Matt Bellamy in April 2011, welcoming Bingham just months later. However, they never made it down the aisle and split in Dec. 2014.

Kate started dating Danny Fujikawa in Dec. 2016, although she had first met him years earlier. They announced Kate’s pregnancy in April 2018 and Rani was born that October. Kate and Danny got engaged in Sept. 2021, but have said they’re not in a rush to get married. “I love that man, but the last thing we’re doing right now during the holidays is planning anything but the holidays,” Kate told Entertainment Tonight while promoting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. “We’re in no hurry.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with The Sunday Times, Kate also opened up about having three children with three different men. “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside, I feel like we’re killing it,” she dished. “The united I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is seriously a strong unit, and it’s ours.” She added, “I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage. I’d like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-colored glasses on. My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical.