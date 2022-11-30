Kate Hudson On Having 3 Kids With 3 Different Fathers: ‘Not Interested In Conventional Idea Of Love’

Kate Hudson is not a fan of conformity when it comes to parenting. The 43-year-old actress got candid about what life is like raising three kids with three different men in a Nov. 27 conversation with The Sunday Times and said she thinks they’re “killing it.” She explained, “It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we’re killing it. The unit that I’ve created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it’s ours.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress shares sons Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 11, and daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3, with two former partners and her fiancé. She had Ryder in 2004 with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes frontman, Chris Robinson. Bingham was born to Kate and her ex-fiancé, Muse lead singer Matt Bellamy in 2011, and Rani came along in 2018 to the actress and her now-fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

“I’m not interested in forcing some conventional idea of love or marriage,” she continued in her open chat. “I’d like to be able to grow intimately with my partner for a long time, but I also don’t have rose-colored glasses on. My goal in life is that I want to feel love and I want to give love, but I’m also practical, so, one day at a time. I work really hard at relationships because I like them.”

Although she does not feel it necessary to have a traditional relationship or family, the Music star did go on to praise her mother, Goldie Hawn, 77, and her partner of over 30 years, Kurt Russell, 71. “My parents have done an amazing job of continuing that dance,” she said.

Kate does not have a relationship with her biological father, Bill Hudson, and has looked up to Kurt as a father her entire life. “[Bill Hudson] doesn’t know me from a hole in the wall. But I don’t care. I have a dad [Russell],” she told Vanity Fair in a 2000 interview (via HuffPost). “The bottom line is, you call your kids on their f—king birthday. I’m glad I had a dad who was there on my birthday.”

As for the fathers of her first two children, the Something Borrowed actress said she has strong relationships with them. “Ryder is in college and very happy. Chris and I just need to check in once in a while,” she noted. “Matt is so wonderful — I couldn’t have asked for a better co-parent. For me it’s like, you loved this person. That doesn’t just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love. You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you’re really only focused on the love of your child.”