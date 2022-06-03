Kate Hudson Celebrates Son Ryder, 18, Graduating High School With Family Photo

Kate Hudson, 43, is one proud mama. The actress’s son Ryder Robinson, 18, graduated high school on Thursday, June 2, and the whole family was there to celebrate. Kate shared two photos to Instagram of her eldest child and soon-to-be college student in his green cap and gown. In the first image, Ryder posed at home with Kate and his half-brother Bingham, 10, and half-sister Rani, 3. At Ryder’s graduation, Kate and her ex, musician Chris Robinson, 55, reunited for a sweet photo with their son.

In her caption, Kate called Ryder’s graduation “a big day” for their family and gushed over her son’s accomplishment. “@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man. Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life,” the Almost Famous actress proudly said. “You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter.”

“Way to go baby! Ma loves you!” Kate added. “AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly! 💫.” Kate’s famous pals like Octavia Spencer, Rachel Zoe, and Erin Foster similarly congratulated Ryder on his graduation.

Kate’s son has grown up so fast! Many years have passed since Ryder was young and his parents were still married in the early 2000s. After Kate and Chris got divorced, the Golden Globe winner had two more children; her son Bingham with former fiancé, musician Matt Bellamy, and her daughter Rami with her current fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa. Kate is such a proud mom of three and has wonderful relationships with all her kids.

In February, Ryder revealed that he’s dating Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of movie director Judd Apatow, 54, and actress Leslie Mann, 50. The couple just recently celebrated their anniversary, and in honor of the special day Ryder shared the cutest photos of the pair on Instagram. “Happy anniversary my love,” he wrote.