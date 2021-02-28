Kate Hudson Dazzles In Black & Silver Gown With Major ’80s Vibes At The 2021 Golden Globe Awards

Kate Hudson took everyone’s breath away with her stunning dress at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards! Check out her vintage style!

Kate Hudson always looks great at an awards show, but she really outdid herself at the 2021 Golden Globes! The stunning How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days alum, 41, appeared on the night’s big awards show with a truly dazzling style. She fashioned a gorgeous off-the-should gown with full black sleeves with silver detailing and a chunky black belt that gave off total ’80s vintage vibes. Kate’s hair looked beautiful, as well, opting for a natural beach wave.

Just before the ceremony kicked off, Kate also shared a video of herself in a white cocktail dress by Proenza Schouler. Kate’s look also highlighted her natural beauty, opting to wearing he beach blonde hair down with subtle makeup. Her accessories included jewelry by Jennifer Meyer. “Just because were doing the Golden Globes from home doesn’t mean I’m not gonna bring the same old fashion vibes to my couch! Going to miss seeing all my friends and having that night altogether but I am very excited to celebrate some amazing work this past year,” she captioned her post.

The beloved daughter of acting legend Goldie Hawn has always been a standout when it comes to red carpets, and she’s definitely no stranger to the Golden Globes. In fact, Kate is a nominee tonight! The actress earned her second Golden Globe nomination for her work in Sia‘s controversial film Music. Kate is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and she’s in good company.

Kate is joined by Anya Taylor-Joy for Emma, veteran Michelle Pfeiffer in French Exit, Rosamund Pike in Netflix’s I Care A Lot, and new-comer Maria Bakalova for Borat Subsequent Movie Film. But this isn’t even the first time Kate has been nominated. It’s been 20 years since the actress earned her very first Golden Globe nomination for her work in the Cameron Crowe movie Almost Famous.

Two decades ago, Kate actually went on to win the Golden Globe for her role as Penny Lane in the Oscar-winning picture. Not only was the film praised by critics, it earned a slew of nominations from awards bodies, and landed Kate her first – and thus far only – Oscar nomination when she was just 21 years old! Since then, Kate has continued to prove her on-screen talents in a number of romantic comedies, musicals, and dramas.

But her attention has also shifted to her three kiddos – son Ryder Robinson, 17, son Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 9, and precious baby girl Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 2. The mother-of-three loves to spend time with her youngsters, and in recent Instagram posts, she highlighted just how big they were getting! Tonight, though, Kate got to step out and show off her effortless flair for fashion. We loved her look and cannot wait to see more from stars at the 2021 Golden Globes!