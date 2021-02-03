Golden Globes Nominations 2021: ‘The Crown’ & More — See The Full List Of Nominees

After an unprecedented year, awards season is picking back up. The Golden Globes nominations were announced on Feb. 3. See the full list of nominees.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a plethora of incredible movies and television shows have been released. These films and TV shows have been anchored by amazing performances. Now, the best of the best will be recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes, airing Feb. 28 on NBC.

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations ceremony took place virtually with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson hosting. They revealed the nominees in a wide range of categories on TODAY. The actual awards show will be hosted by comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. See the full list of Golden Globes nominations below (updating live):

Best Television Series — Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Al Pacino, Hunters

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress — Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston, Your Honor

Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins, Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega, Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Movie Film

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Best Director

Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night In Miami…

“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Tina and Amy are back as the Golden Globes co-hosts after a 6-year hiatus. The dynamic duo will actually be co-hosting the 2021 ceremony from separate coasts, Variety reported. Tina will broadcast live from the Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center, while Amy will be hosting from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The 2021 Golden Globes will undoubtedly be a night to remember!