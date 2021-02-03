Breaking News

Golden Globes Nominations 2021: ‘The Crown’ & More — See The Full List Of Nominees

After an unprecedented year, awards season is picking back up. The Golden Globes nominations were announced on Feb. 3. See the full list of nominees.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a plethora of incredible movies and television shows have been released. These films and TV shows have been anchored by amazing performances. Now, the best of the best will be recognized at the 2021 Golden Globes, airing Feb. 28 on NBC.

The 2021 Golden Globes nominations ceremony took place virtually with Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson hosting. They revealed the nominees in a wide range of categories on TODAY. The actual awards show will be hosted by comedy icons Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. See the full list of Golden Globes nominations below (updating live):

Tina Fey Amy Poehler
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are co-hosting the Golden Globes again. (AP)

Best Television Series — Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Performance by an Actress — Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Anya Taylor-Joy
Anya Taylor-Joy scored nominations for ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Emma.’ (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor — Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

The Undoing
Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant both scored nominations for ‘The Undoing.’ (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

Chadwick Boseman
The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated for a Golden Globe. (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Ramin, The Mauritanian 

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Movie Film
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Best Director
Emerald Fennel, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Io sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night In Miami…
“Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Tina and Amy are back as the Golden Globes co-hosts after a 6-year hiatus. The dynamic duo will actually be co-hosting the 2021 ceremony from separate coasts, Variety reported. Tina will broadcast live from the Rainbow Room at the top of Rockefeller Center, while Amy will be hosting from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The 2021 Golden Globes will undoubtedly be a night to remember!