‘The Queen’s Gambit’: What We Know About A Potential Season 2 Of The Hit Netflix Series

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is one of Netflix’s best series in a while. But will there be a season 2? Here’s what we know about a potential second season.

The Queen’s Gambit was released on Oct. 23, and fans are already talking about a season 2. The 7-episode series ends on a solid note, but fans want to see more of Beth Harmon’s story. So, will there be a second season? Nothing is confirmed at this point.

But here’s what we do know. The Queen’s Gambit is based on the novel by Walter Tevis. The 7-episode series covered the entirety of Walter’s book, so a season 2 would be uncharted territory for everyone involved. The show is also billed as a “limited series,” which means that a second season is unlikely. However, it’s not impossible.

Anya Taylor-Joy, who plays the one and only Beth Harmon, hasn’t ruled out a second season. “If I’ve learned anything from being in this industry, it’s never say never,” she told Town & Country. “I adore the character, and I would certainly come back if I was asked to, but I do think we leave Beth in a good place. I think the rest of her life will surely be an adventure as well, but in the quest that she goes on in this to find some form of peace, just some form of being able to be happy with who she is. I think it ends in a nice place.”

Executive producer William Horberg admitted that “the last scene feels like a beautiful note to end the show on, so I’m not sure if we want to go on and answer that question. Maybe we can just let the audience imagine what comes next.”

Netflix hasn’t made any announcement about the future of The Queen’s Gambit. Following its debut on Oct. 23, the show shot to #1 on Netflix in just a few days. If The Queen’s Gambit was to get a season 2, it wouldn’t be the first time that a show originally billed as a limited series got a second season. Big Little Lies was originally only supposed to be one season, covering the entirety of Liane Moriarty’s book. The show was such a hit that it ended up getting a second season and a third season still isn’t out of the question.

The Queen’s Gambit had a pretty perfect ending, so it might just be the right move to keep it contained as a limited series. The show also stars Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Bill Camp.