Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann’s Daughter, Iris, 18, Looks Stunning In New Prom Posts

Iris Apatow was a gorgeous sight to see in a light pink dress as she got ready for her prom in a new pic and videos that also featured her date and friends.

Iris Apatow,18, looked like a real-life princess in her latest social media posts! The daughter of Judd Apatow, 53, and Leslie Mann, 49, took to Instagram and TikTok to document her pre-prom evening on June 1 and it looked like she was having quite a blast! In one video, she showed off her casual before look before cutting to her after look, which included a marvelous light pink off-the-shoulder dress. She twirled in the beautiful choice and had her shoulder-length wavy dark hair down with bangs as she donned flattering red lipstick.

Another post she shared included a pic of her sitting in a car with someone, who appears to be her date, wearing a suit with a pink tie. She is holding up the corsage on her wrist and still has one big roller in the front of her hair to help perfect her final curled look. A third post was a video of Iris rocking her prom look while hanging out with a bunch of her prom-ready friends in what appeared to be her bedroom.

They all formed a line with her leading and greeted the camera one by one as “Black Out Days” by Phantogram played. The young group looked incredible while all dressed up and proved they were ready to take on a fun and exciting night of dancing by strutting their stuff with confidence.

Iris, who is known for appearing in her dad’s 2009 movie Knocked Up, is just one of many celebrity teens who are enjoying the prom this year. Kobe and Vanessa Bryant‘s daughter Natalia, 18, and Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ son Joaquin, 18, also recently showed off prom pics on social media. The former went for a pretty pink dress that was very similar to to Iris’ and the latter looked handsome in a classic suit and tie.

Despite her incredible prom posts, Iris isn’t the only Apatow daughter to be in the spotlight. Her older sister Maude, 23, is an actress that regularly makes headlines. She’s also appeared in some of her dad’s famous films like The 40-year-old Virgin and The King of Staten Island.