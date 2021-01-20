‘Riverdale’ Prom Photos: See Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes & More In Gorgeous Gowns

It’s that time for the teens at ‘Riverdale’ High. Betty, Jughead, Archie, Veronica, and the rest of the characters will be attending their senior prom during the season 5 premiere. The gowns are next-level great.

Prom is a rite of passage for high school kids all over the world, and our favorite Riverdale teens are heading to prom in the season 5 premiere, which airs Jan. 20. The prom episode was originally intended to be a part of season 4, but the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Season 5 kicks off with the prom, and the characters did not disappoint with their looks.

Betty (Lili Reinhart) dazzles in a stunning nude dress with gorgeous embellishments. The dapper Jughead (Cole Sprouse) will be on her arm throughout the night. Naturally, he still has his signature beanie on, even for prom. Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) goes for a colorful look with a beautiful blue tulle gown. Her main man, Archie (KJ Apa), accompanies her to prom, complete with a multi-colored bow tie.

Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is a glam goddess in a plunging red gown. The upper portion of the dress sparkles with sequins and the bottom is tulle. A dress fit for a fashion queen like the Cheryl Blossom! Cheryl and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) go to prom together, as expected. Toni stuns in a beaded and sequined two-piece outfit.

The Riverdale kids aren’t alone at prom. A few of the parents will serve as chaperones. FP (Skeet Ulrich) and Alice (Mädchen Amick) walk into prom looking absolutely perfect, while Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermione (Marisol Nichols) are spotted dancing together. Kevin’s dad is also present.

The synopsis for the season 5 premiere reads: “Betty and Jughead’s investigation into the auteur leads them to the discovery of a secret underground for red-band screenings. Elsewhere, in order to impress the visiting Naval Academy Commandant, Archie agrees to participate in a boxing exhibition against another candidate — KO Kelly (guest star Zane Holtz). Meanwhile, as Cheryl prepares for prom, she stumbles upon a major secret that Toni’s been keeping from her.” Riverdale season 5 will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.