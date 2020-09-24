KJ Apa & Camila Mendes Reveal How They Have To Shoot ‘Riverdale’ Make Out Scenes Amidst COVID

KJ Apa and Camila Mendes took ‘Riverdale’ fans behind the scenes of season five and showed viewers the new precautions they are taking to ensure everyone’s safety — especially during make out scenes!

Filming is underway for the cast of The CW’s Riverdale, following their months-long hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic. As such, the cast and crew members are taking every precaution they can to ensure everyone’s safety and comfortability during filming, and that obviously extends to capturing those steamy make out scenes. KJ Apa, who plays Archie on the teen drama, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how he and co-star Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica, prepare to lock lips in a clip he shared to his Instagram on September 23!

In the video, Camila and KJ intertwined their arms before swigging some mouthwash from two little Dixie cups. After handing-off their tiny cups to a crew member wearing blue gloves, the two swished around the mouth wash for more than 30 seconds. In fact, one production member was designated to let the stars know when they had reached the thirty-second mark.

“10 seconds to go,” the same crew member told the two stars. After nearly one minute, KJ and Camila spat their mouth wash into two plastic bags. “Our new normal is washing our mouths before every take of a make-out scene,” KJ captioned the clip. Clearly, the cast and crew are getting creative and staying as healthy and safe as possible to film the upcoming season of The CW hit.

In real life, though, Camila recently confirmed her relationship with photographer Grayson Vaughan after posting some cute PDA pics on her Instagram account! KJ, on the other hand, has been teasing fans with hot shirtless pics on the ‘Gram during his time in quarantine. Now, the cast appears to be assembled in Vancouver to get ready for a major change in season five.

The fifth season of Riverdale will take fans to a whole new time — literally. Lili Reinhart previously shared with Jimmy Fallon that the show will be jumping forward in time, roughly seven years to be exact. However, the cast still had a few episodes from seasons four left to film. Fortunately, it appears that the Vancouver, B.C., set is taking every directive from health professionals to ensure a safe work environment. We cannot wait to see if the cast shares more behind-the-scenes footage in the future.

New episodes of Riverdale are slated to premier on The Cw in January 2021.