‘Riverdale’s Camila Mendes Confirms Romance With Grayson Vaughan As They Go Instagram Official With PDA Pic

Camila Mendes proved that she’s in a relationship with photographer Grayson Vaughan by sharing a photo of themselves passionately kissing! Netflix stars rejoiced.

Riverdale star Camila Mendes, 26, and photographer Grayson Vaughan, 28, are no longer hiding their love from the world! After the duo were spotted together multiple times throughout the summer of 2020, Camila confirmed that they’re more than friends in a steamy PDA photo that she posted to her Instagram on Sept. 3. In the picture, Camila and Grayson had their arms wrapped tightly around one another as they kissed by a private jet.

“That long distance kind of love,” Camila captioned the snapshot, which left her Netflix family rushing to the comments section. “I’m not crying!!!! You are!!!!,” Camila’s Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch wrote, while 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman gushed, “FINALLY PUBLIC.” More Netflix icons chimed in, like To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star Lana Condor who commented “Vibesss” and another 13 Reasons Why star, Katherine Langford, who wrote, “Happy for you.”

Camila’s note about having a “long distance” love is presumably a reference to the fact that she’ll have to film the Season 5 of Riverdale in Vancouver and can’t return home until Christmas, according to an interview that her co-star Lili Reinhart did for Nylon that was published on Aug. 2! Lili wasn’t too pleased over the strict restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which stopped production for the tail-end of Season 4 in March of 2020. “I genuinely feel like a prisoner, going back to work, because I cannot leave Canada…You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f*cked,” she vented to the magazine.

At least Camila has gotten in plenty of quality time with her new boyfriend! They were seen strolling around Hollywood with drinks in their hands on Aug. 13, and before that, were also photographed picking up party supplies at Vine American in Los Angeles on June 27 (which you can see below). The lovers were seen together as early as February, while leaving a boutique in Milan, Italy amid Milan Fashion Week.

It looks like Camila has officially moved on from her relationship with Charles Melton, 29, who’s her co-star on Riverdale. They split sometime in 2019, although fans learned of their reported “break” by December of that year. “Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship,” a source told E! News at the time. The insider added, “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”