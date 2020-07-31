Watch
‘Riverdale’s KJ Apa Splits His ‘Head Open’ During A Wild Stun On Set — Watch

KJ Apa revealed his gnarly ‘metal stitches’ in a new video. The ‘Riverdale’ star injured his head while filming a new movie!

KJ Apa, 23, seems prone to injury. The 23-year-old actor, who plays Archie on Riverdale, revealed that he’s suffered yet another mishap after taking to his Instagram Story on July 30. This time, The CW star shared a photo of his bleeding scalp that was dripping blood down the back of his neck. A person wearing gloves tended to KJ’s injured head in the photo.

View this post on Instagram

➫@kjapa via Instagram story

A post shared by Kj Apa Brasil🇧🇷 (@info_kjapa) on

“I split my head open yesterday,” KJ explained in a video on his Instagram Story that same day. In a follow-up video, he zoomed in closer on his scalp and added, “I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there — metal stitches.” It looked like there were staples in KJ’s head!

View this post on Instagram

stunts..

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

The day prior, KJ hinted at an on-set accident in a set of Instagram photos. The gloved crew member could be seen prying through KJ’s hair, and in another photo, the movie star held up a bloodied shirt. KJ sure does love documenting his wounds!

KJ was filming on the set of his new thriller movie Songbird when the accident happened. Michael Bay and Adam Goodman are producing the movie starring KJ and Descendants star Sofia Carson, 27, in which they play lovers torn apart by strict quarantine restrictions amid a pandemic.

If that plot sounds familiar, it’s because the movie takes place two years in the future as a “more serious virus continues to mutate,” according to our sister website Deadline. However, KJ’s character (a delivery man), is immune to the virus. Demi Moore is also starring in this quarantine movie!

Not even a full two weeks ago, KJ shared a video of himself with a “shard of metal” lodged inside his eyeball! Although KJ joked that his videographer was filming his “bad side,” the incident seemed serious enough to bring tears to KJ’s eyes. Well, Riverdale has yet to resume production, so maybe that’ll fend off any more accidents in the meantime.