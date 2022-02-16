Kate Hudson’s Son, 18, Dating Judd Apatow’s Daughter Iris, 19 — See Their Cute PDA Photo

Ryder Robinson made his romance with Iris Apatow Instagram official, and their famous moms Kate Hudson and Leslie Mann approved!

Kate Hudson‘s son Ryder Robinson, 18, is dating someone who also has familial ties to Hollywood. The teenager revealed on Instagram Tuesday, Feb. 15 that he’s in a relationship with Iris Apatow, the 19-year-old daughter of movie director Judd Apatow, 54, and actress Leslie Mann, 49. Iris is also the younger sister of actress Maude Apatow, 24, who plays Lexi on Euphoria.

Ryder’s “Instagram Official” post featured a sweet photo of him planting a smooch on his girlfriend’s cheek inside a restaurant. He used a red heart emoji to caption his post, which he shared just one day after Valentine’s Day.

Both famous moms gave their stamp of approval on their children’s romance. Kate, 42, commented “Sweets 💞” on her son’s post, while Leslie left three heart emoji to support her daughter. Maude also showed some love to her little sister by writing, “So cute :’).”

Although Judd is on Instagram, he didn’t gush over the pictures of his daughter and Ryder like his famous wife did. But let’s just assume that, even if the Emmy winner is a protective father, he’s still super supportive of Iris’s new romance.

Ryder is Kate’s only son with her first husband, musician Chris Robinson. Her other two children are Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 10, whom she shares with Muse singer Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, 3, whom she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Kate has had plenty of bonding moments with Ryder recently, including when the pair attended Super Bowl LVI together in L.A. on Feb. 13.

As for Iris, she’s followed in her parents’ footsteps career wise. She memorably appeared in her dad’s 2009 movie Knocked Up, as well as his Netflix series Love from 2016 to 2018. Her next project is the upcoming comedy film The Bubble, directed by none other than her father, and starring her mother.