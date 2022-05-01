Kate Hudson Beams Taking Son Bingham, 10, To Baseball Game: Photos

One of Kate Hudson’s favorite roles is that of doting mother! The 42-year-old Oscar-nominated actress proved worthy of the title as she was spotted making sure her son Bingham, 10, made it to his baseball game on time on Saturday (April 30) in Los Angeles, as seen in photos here. Kate rocked a casual ensemble as she cheered on Bingham with the help of her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Donning a light grey hoodie and a pair of faded jeans, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star kept a low-key figure as she walked alongside her middle child. She topped off the sporty look with a fresh set of white sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Her trademark golden tresses were tied back in a simple ponytail, allowing her natural good looks to shine. Bingham was all done up in his baseball uniform, as Danny sported a grey sweater, dark pants and a newsie cap. He helped carry Bingham’s bag with a huge smile on his face. What a trooper!

Katie and Danny are basically inseparable since announcing their engagement in September 2020. On New Year’s Eve, they shared a cute clip of themselves enjoying a hike on a gorgeous getaway. At the end of the video, the Skeleton Key actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post. Danny was there to film it all!

When the adorable couple got engaged, they shared the happy news on Kate’s Instagram, posting a sweet snap of themselves kissing with a gorgeous landscape in the background. Her sparkling engagement ring could be seen as she had placed her hand on Danny’s chest during the embrace. “Let’s go!” Kate captioned the cute pic.

The heartwarming proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The pair welcomed daughter Rani Rose on October 2, 2018. Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She shares Bingham with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.