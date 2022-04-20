Kate Hudson Packs On The PDA With Danny Fujikawa As She Celebrates 43rd Birthday

Kate Hudson got some tender birthday PDA from fiancé Danny Fujikawa on April 19! Kate turned 43, and even as she and Danny stepped out in Hollywood, the “happy birthday” greetings were pouring into her social media accounts. In the photos, Kate was seen leaving a studio in Hollywood, wearing a breezy, boho-style dress and a pair of sunglasses that shielded her eyes from the bright Los Angeles sun. Her musician paramour Danny, 35, rocked a laid-back look, with a long-sleeved blue shirt and a ball cap. Kate’s blonde hair fell long and straight as she leaned her head back to accept Danny’s sweet gesture.

Kate’s birthday drew a cavalcade of warm birthday wishes from fellow celebrities, including Maddie Ziegler, Reese Witherspoon, Sara Foster, and even designer Michael Kors. “Happy bday @Katehudson, you are so loved, so beautiful, so spiritual and so rich. I’m happy for you,” Sara wrote, while Michael noted all the “smiles” and “memories” he’s shared with the Bride Wars star. Kate posted her own birthday message via Instagram, alongside a short video of her surrounded by birthday flowers. “Feeling surrounded by flowers and love!” the Golden Globe winner wrote, alongside emojis of flowers, hearts, and shooting stars. “My two favorite things.”

Besides her amazing friendships within the entertainment industry, Kate certainly has plenty to celebrate. At 43, she’s the mother of three — 18-year-old Ryder Russell, whom she had with ex-husband, Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, 10-year-old Bingham Bellamy, whom she had with Muse lead singer Matthew Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, whose father is her current fiancé Danny. Kate clearly loves being a mom, attending baseball games with Bellamy, posting cute photos of Rani to Instagram, and reflecting on motherhood and “soaking in” the moments.

“My loving, warm hearted, hilarious, considerate, unruffled, loyal, resilient son…you got this,” Kate wrote in a January 7, 2021 birthday post to Ryder. “You’re gonna have one wonderful adulthood if you stay this course cause you’re solid gold. Here we are, in the 18th year of your life and I got one more year to help you brush those wings so they’re ready to take off. I’m gonna soak in every moment!”