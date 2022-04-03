See Pics

Kate Hudson Carries Large Bag For Son Bingham, 10, At His Baseball Game: Photos

BACKGRID
Kate Hudson Michael Kors x Kate Hudson dinner, Inside, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018 Wearing Michael Kors
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kate Hudson does the heavy lifting as she carries her son Bing's baseball bag full of bats and gear. Kate was leaving Bing's game and luckily her fiance Danny Fujikawa offered to help take the bag off her shoulder. Pictured: Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Kate Hudson arrives at her Sunday yoga event at Nikki Beach in Miami and the event sees a large crowd of yoga goers ready to exercise! Kate strolls into the event in a bright and bold pink workout set paired with white Balenciaga slides and a grey sweater top. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Hudson and Ryder Robinson Stella McCartney x The Beatles: 'Get Back' collection launch, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 25 Photos.
News Writer

Super mom! The Oscar nominee was dressed in an all-black ensemble as she helped her son get to his big game on time!

She may be an Oscar-nominated actress, but one of Kate Hudson’s favorite roles is that of doting mother! The 42-year-old beauty proved worthy of the title as she was spotted making sure her son Bingham, 10, made it to his baseball game on time on Saturday (April 2) in Los Angeles. Kate rocked an all-black ensemble of sweatpants and matching shirt as she carried a bag for Bingham while they made their way to the field.

Kate Hudson
Kaye Hudson helped her son Bingham with his baseball equipment on April 2, 2022 in Los Angeles. (BACKGRID)

The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was all smiles for the fun family outing. Her super chic outfit included a 90s throwback trucker hat, oversized sunglasses and a fresh set of deep orange sneakers. She kept her trademark blonde locks long and loose for the casual day out. As Bingham ran around in his adorable baseball uniform, Kate got a little help carrying his sports equipment by her fiancé Danny Fujikawa. 

The gorgeous couple are basically inseparable since their engagement in September 2020. On New Year’s Eve, they shared a cute clip of themselves enjoying a hike on a gorgeous getaway. At the end of the video, the Skeleton Key actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post. Danny was there to film it all!

Related Gallery

Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa: See Photos Of The Couple

Aspen, CO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Kate Hudson and her fiancé Danny Fujikawa bundle up for a chilly day of shopping out in Aspen, Colorado. Pictured: Kate Hudson, Danny Fujikawa BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa hold hands after a romantic dinner date at Carbone in NYC Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa hold hands after a romantic dinner date at Carbone, New York, USA - 08 Sep 2021
Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa Baby2Baby Gala, Arrivals, 3Labs, Culver City, California, USA - 09 Nov 2019

When the adorable couple got engaged, they shared the happy news on Kate’s Instagram, posting a sweet snap of themselves kissing with a gorgeous landscape in the background. Her sparkling engagement ring could be seen as she had placed her hand on Danny’s chest during the embrace.  “Let’s go!” Kate captioned the cute pic.

The heartwarming proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The pair welcomed daughter Rani Rose on October 2, 2018. Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. She shares Bingham with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.