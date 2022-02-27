See Pics

Kate Hudson Rocks Hot Pink Crop Top & Matching Leggings On Stroll Around Miami – Photos

Kate Hudson
MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID
Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are seen together as they walk into a gym in Miami. Jennifer Lopez was holding a Hermes handbag as she stepped out of a Rolls Royce and into the gym. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez Ref: SPL5038508 011118 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Miami, FL - Kate Hudson arrives at her Sunday yoga event at Nikki Beach in Miami and the event sees a large crowd of yoga goers ready to exercise! Kate strolls into the event in a bright and bold pink workout set paired with white Balenciaga slides and a grey sweater top. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber at the gym, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Jan 2022
Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. 04 Nov 2021 Pictured: Lori Harvey is seen leaving pilates in Los Angeles. Photo credit: TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802295_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 27 Photos.
News Writer

The Oscar nominee flaunted her figure in hot pink athletic wear during a yoga event in Miami’s spectacular Nikki Beach.

Bow down to the queen of fitness! Kate Hudson proved she is on top of her workout game by being the special guest speaker at a yoga event in Miami on Sunday (Feb. 27). The Oscar nominee, 42, gave the attendees a treat as she looked absolutely fabulous in her Fabletics apparel for the sunny day outing at tony Nikki Beach.

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was seen in Miami rocking a pink fitness outfit on Feb. 27, 2022. (MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID)

Kate stole the spotlight in her hot pink crop top and matching leggings. The mother of three couldn’t help but flaunt her enviable figure as the ensemble was form-fitting. Her trademark blonde tresses were wrapped up in a ponytail allowing her natural beauty to shine, as she went virtually makeup free. She topped off the sporty look with Balenciaga slides, a chic fanny pack and dark shades.

While known for her fitness discipline, Kate kicked off the New Year with a little exercise. Taking to her Instagram on January 1, Kate shared a video where she hiked up a beautiful hillside with a picturesque view of the ocean behind her. At the end of the clip, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post.

Related Gallery

Kate Hudson -- See Pics Of The Actress

Miami, FL - Kate Hudson arrives at her Sunday yoga event at Nikki Beach in Miami and the event sees a large crowd of yoga goers ready to exercise! Kate strolls into the event in a bright and bold pink workout set paired with white Balenciaga slides and a grey sweater top. Pictured: Kate Hudson BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kate Hudson and Ryder Robinson Stella McCartney x The Beatles: 'Get Back' collection launch, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021
Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Stella McCartney x The Beatles: 'Get Back' collection launch, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Nov 2021

In the post, her musician fiancée Danny Fujikawa could be seen in the background.  They pair had been dating for a while before they got engaged in September 2020. The love birds shared the happy news on Kate’s Instagram, posting a sweet snap of themselves kissing with a gorgeous landscape in the background. Her sparkling engagement ring could be seen as she had placed her hand on Danny’s chest during the embrace.  “Let’s go!” Kate captioned the cute pic.

The heartwarming proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Rani Rose on October 2, 2018. Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 10, with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.

 

 