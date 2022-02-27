Kate Hudson Rocks Hot Pink Crop Top & Matching Leggings On Stroll Around Miami – Photos

The Oscar nominee flaunted her figure in hot pink athletic wear during a yoga event in Miami’s spectacular Nikki Beach.

Bow down to the queen of fitness! Kate Hudson proved she is on top of her workout game by being the special guest speaker at a yoga event in Miami on Sunday (Feb. 27). The Oscar nominee, 42, gave the attendees a treat as she looked absolutely fabulous in her Fabletics apparel for the sunny day outing at tony Nikki Beach.

Kate stole the spotlight in her hot pink crop top and matching leggings. The mother of three couldn’t help but flaunt her enviable figure as the ensemble was form-fitting. Her trademark blonde tresses were wrapped up in a ponytail allowing her natural beauty to shine, as she went virtually makeup free. She topped off the sporty look with Balenciaga slides, a chic fanny pack and dark shades.

While known for her fitness discipline, Kate kicked off the New Year with a little exercise. Taking to her Instagram on January 1, Kate shared a video where she hiked up a beautiful hillside with a picturesque view of the ocean behind her. At the end of the clip, the How To Lose A Guy In Ten Days actress hilariously shook her rear and did a duck walk. “Walking into 2022 like slide 1…. “Where are we?! Where r we going?!” she captioned the post.

In the post, her musician fiancée Danny Fujikawa could be seen in the background. They pair had been dating for a while before they got engaged in September 2020. The love birds shared the happy news on Kate’s Instagram, posting a sweet snap of themselves kissing with a gorgeous landscape in the background. Her sparkling engagement ring could be seen as she had placed her hand on Danny’s chest during the embrace. “Let’s go!” Kate captioned the cute pic.

The heartwarming proposal was four years in the making, as they first started their romantic relationship back in 2017. The couple welcomed daughter Rani Rose on October 2, 2018. Kate also has son Ryder, 18, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson and son Bingham, 10, with her ex-fiance Matthew Bellamy.