Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

June 15, 2022
Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!

For the family outing, Kate looked beautiful and was wearing a pair of yellow baggy pants with a white tank top. She accompanied the look with a pair of light-blue tinted sunglasses and had a sweater wrapped around her waist. Kate was also pushing an empty stroller that was presumably for her daughter, Rani. However, Rani, who looked adorable in a pink dress and matching pink headband, wanted to show that she was a big girl and opted out of the stroller. In the photos that were taken, Rani stood off to the side, next to her brother Bingham, who was giving the skater vibe by wearing a white Volcom shirt, grey skater pants, and a blue baseball cap. He added to the look with a black fanny pack that he wore on the front of his daring outfit.

Kate Hudson and her son Ryder Robinson attended the Stella McCartney x The Beatles ‘Get Back’ collection launch in Los Angeles, Calif., on November 18, 2021. (Matt Baron/ Shutterstock)

Ryder — who recently graduated high school — was having a conversation with his mom and, by the looks of it, both of them were amused. It goes without saying that Ryder looks like his famous father, Chris. While on the family stroll, Ryder wore a pair of blue jeans and black Converse sneakers. He sported a black t-shirt and, at one point, he lifted the sleeve up to see if he had spilled something on it. The adult’s brown locks were parted down the middle. His mane included a touch of blond highlights, added perfectly as to look natural. He also carried a brown bag that most likely contained a gift he bought – perhaps for Father’s Day!

Kate Hudson was visibly taller than her son Ryder Robinson just a few years prior when the two were photographed together at Goldie Hawn’s ‘Love for Kids’ event in LA, Calif., on November 3, 2017. (Jim Smeal/ Shutterstock)

Although the foursome looked like they thoroughly enjoyed their public walk, in one of the final photos of the set they appeared to be over it. It is most likely due to the fact that they were being photographed by a mob of photographers. In the final photo, they are all looking down and did not look like happy campers. Kate’s daughter Rani clung close to her mom as the family appeared to navigate their way back to privacy.

