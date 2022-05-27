You Can Get Kate Hudson’s Absolute Favorite Skincare Product On Amazon

Image Credit: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The road to flawless skin isn’t an easy one. With so many products on the market, there’s so much to try and so little time. Luckily, one of our favorite celebs, Kate Hudson is helping us out by spilling the details on the skincare product she loves. Kate let us know in an Instagram story post that she is really loving her pal Gwenyth Paltrow’s brand goop, specifically the GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel Pads.

Goop delivers clean, holistic and result-driven products and this one is no exception. What’s not to love? The pads are packed with excellent ingredients to exfoliate, brighten and retexturize your skin while you’re fast asleep. Let’s take a look at the incredible ingredient list:

15% Glycolic Acid: a staple in chemical peels that absorbs into the skin to get rid of dead skin cells

Hyaluronic Acid: this product contains three different forms of hyaluronic acid that pull in moisture to your skin’s layers

Three tropical fruit extracts: contain natural AHAs from bananas, mangos and yellow mombin to help cell turnover

Australian Kakadu Plum: a unique superfruit with up to 100x more vitamin-c than an orange that brightens and even your skin tone, while also diminishing fine lines

Use the GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel Pads once a week before bed to get amazing results while you’re enjoying those sweet dreams. To use them you simply need to wash your face, peel one of the pads over your fingers and use either the textured side for intense exfoliation or the smoother side to lightly buff and polish. Wait 15 minutes and then you can follow up with your favorite moisturizer. The final step: wake up to healthy, radiant skin in the morning.

Get your skin glowing like a celeb with the help of the GOOPGLOW 15% Glycolic Acid Overnight Glow Peel Pads. It’s Kate’s and Gwyneth’s fave and it’s sure to be yours too.