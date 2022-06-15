Goldie Hawn, 76, Rocks Black Swimsuit In Greece With Shirtless Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn is looking gorgeous in Greece! The 76-year-old Snatched actress was spotted soaking up the sun with longtime partner Kurt Russell, 71, via a small motorboat on June 15. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, seen here, Goldie worked on her tan in a black one-piece with a plunging neckline. She had her blonde locks tied into a low ponytail with an aqua blue scrunchie and accessorized with a short necklace with a blue pendant hanging from it. Meanwhile, Kurt went shirtless and donned black swim trunks with a white, pink, and yellow plaid design on them.

Goldie and Kurt have been together — but not married — for nearly 30 years. They first met when they filmed Disney’s The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968, but they didn’t become romantically involved until 1983 when they reunited for the romantic drama Swing Shift. Although they’ve been asked about their secret to success several times, they told CBS Sunday Morning (via Yahoo! Entertainment) in 2020 that there is no secret to their longevity. “You both want to be together,” Goldie said as her words of wisdom. “You’ve got to want to be together.” Russell agreed and responded, “It’s up, and down, it’s sideways, it’s whatever. At the end of the day, how do you explain it? … It’s the same thing as what you’re saying. I call that love.”

Together, the Overboard actors raised Kurt’s son, Boston Russell, Goldie’s kids, Oliver and Kate Hudson, and the son they had together, Wyatt Russell. Kate, 43, who has followed her parents’ footsteps and become a wildly successful actress, has never been shy about her adoration for them. In a 2021 Father’s Day post for Kurt, she gushed over her “Pa” and thanked him for the years of unwavering love and adventure. “Our great loyal protector. Our dependable authentic captain. Our wild, sometimes untamed adventurer father! From skiing out of helicopters, flying in open cockpit planes, dirt bikes, bareback horse riding, motorcycle rides, boat racing…a childhood and adulthood of adventure,” she sweetly noted on Instagram. “Our Pa always makes life fun. Always down for exploring, always ready to take on the good life with his family. He’s one hell of a Dad.”

Kate has also given a glowing review of her mom and in 2016 opened up about how close they are. “I pretty much talk to her every day. I can’t really go a week. I’ve gone a week, but it’s super rare,” she divulged to POPSUGAR.

Furthermore, Kate and her brother Oliver, 45, opened up about their “amazing parents” during a January interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and said they always pushed that family comes first, even through their hectic work schedules. “They shared that value. They both had kids from other [relationships] and we became this melting pot of a family,” Kate recalled. “I think that it was so important and they knew that they had the shared value of family being No. 1. … It became their life purpose of: ‘We will have the best family.'”

Even though Goldie and Kurt say they don’t have any secrets to their successful relationship, there sure seems to be a lot to learn from them!