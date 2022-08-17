Kate Hudson Is One Proud Mama As Sons Ryder, 18, & Bing, 11, Rock Out In Garage: ‘My Boys’

Kate Hudson’s sons sure can play! The actress posted a video of her boys Ryder and Bingham jamming in the garage to the tune “Be Quiet and Drive” by Deftones on Tuesday, August 16. Kate, 43, was clearly super proud of her kids’ musical abilities! The brothers also clearly had a great time playing with their family band, and they absolutely nailed the 90s tune.

Ryder, 18, played the electric guitar and headbanged a bit as the tempo kicked up in the song. Bing, 11, is a natural drummer, and he got some awesome fills in, as they got to the end. When they finished, Ryder let out a scream, and Bing cheered, “Yeah!” as he raised his sticks in the air. Drew laughed from behind the camera and said, “I love you guys. That was the best.”

It seemed like the impromptu jam session was a bit of a send-off for Ryder before he starts college. “My boys. What more could a mom ask for other than boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time? [Ryder] what a good big brother. We’re gonna miss you big time,” she wrote with the hashtag “Off to College.”

It should come as no surprise that her sons are incredible musicians because both their dads are rock icons. Drew had Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson in January 2004. Chris is most well-known as the lead singer and guitarist for The Black Crowes, and he also has his own share of solo projects. She shares Bing with her former fiancé Matt Bellamy, who is also the lead singer of “Knights of Cydonia” rockers Muse. Kate’s youngest daughter Rani, 3, is probably still too young to join the family band, but given that her dad and Kate’s fiancé Danny Fujikawa is also a musician, she’ll probably be a natural like her brothers. Not to mention, Kate is also a singer, having appeared on the hit musical series Glee for a number of seasons.