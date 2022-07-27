Kate Hudson, 43, Wears Bikini To Go Tubing With Her Daughter On Vacation: Photos

Kate Hudson had a fabulous time on vacation in Ischia, Italy when she went swimming in the ocean with her three-year-old daughter, Rani. In the photos, the 43-year-old rocked a tiny bikini with a triangle top that was lined with puka shells as she lounged on a tube in the ocean.

Kate posted the slideshow of photos with the caption, “Oh to jump right from the restaurant (after eating the yummiest spaghetti and clams) into this perfect water. Heaven.” In the first photo, Kate grabbed her daughter’s face as they both smiled at each other and looked into each other’s eyes.

Kate rocked a pair of oversized, light purple square sunglasses while her blonde hair was down and wet in beach waves. In the second photo, the mother-daughter duo was pictured leaning in to kiss each other on the lips and it was adorable. As for the last photo, both Kate and Rani looked super excited as Kate had her tongue out and Rani had her arms up with her mouth open.

Kate has been rocking a slew of sexy looks while on her European vacation and the other day she was on the Amalfi Coast when she wore a patterned string bikini. The two-piece featured a bunch of square pictures and was made up of a tiny triangle top and matching, high-rise, skinny side strap bottoms.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was her lavender and yellow string bikini that was covered in little daisies. She posted a photo of herself lying on her stomach on a towel while showing off her backside. The bottoms were super cheeky and had side-tie strings and she accessorized with the same purple sunglasses.