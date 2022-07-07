Kate Hudson, 43, Gets Cheeky In New Italy Photo While Rocking Tiny Floral White Bikini

Image Credit: SplashNews

Kate Hudson stunned in a new bikini photo! The actress, 43, wore a floral print white two piece with a thong bottom as she soaked up the sun on a boat in the photo dump shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 7. Kate simply captioned the dump with a lemon emoji for her 15.4 million followers, which is known to be a universal symbol of warm Capri, famous for its lemon trees.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress was glowing on the trip as she laughed alongside her sweet daughter Rani Rose, 3. Her equally as gorgeous mom Goldie Hawn, 76, also appeared to join in on the vacation, along with her son Ryder, 18, and fiancé Danny Fujikawa, 36. In another photo shared to the post, Kate appeared to be makeup free with just juicy, glossy lips as she rocked a natural wave in her hair.

The Fabletics founder has often spoke about her fitness routine and how she gets bikini ready for summer — revealing that it starts from the inside out. “When you understand yourself and connect to how you can become body smart, you realize pretty quickly that the perfect, the ideal, is not the goal. Instead, [it is] feeling good in your body. That’s what leads to confidence, to feeling and looking fit, and being pretty happy,” she said via Instagram in 2019. “I love my shape because I work really hard at it. I honor my body by working out and seeing what it can do,” she’s also said.

The photos already got over 100,000 likes in just hours, with plenty of her friends showing love in the comments! “Miss you sweet lady!” pal Rita Wilson commented. “Love you guys,” stylist Jamie Mizrahi and Kit Undergarments founder gushed, while Rachel Zoe said, “total heaven and favorite family.”