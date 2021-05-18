Kate Hudson & Mini-Me Daughter Rani Rose, 2, Are So Cute Twinning In Sunglasses – Pic

Kate Hudson and her daughter, Rani Rose, took a break from closet cleaning to snap an adorable photo. Kate recently revealed that Rani loves to raid her closet!

Kate Hudson enlisted the help of her two-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, to clean out her closet! While sorting through Kate’s designer clothes and accessories, the mom-daughter cleaning team came across two pairs of sunglasses they had to throw on for a photo. “Closet clean out with my girl,” Kate, 42, wrote underneath their twinning selfie, in which mom rocked round-rimmed tortoiseshell sunglasses while her daughter looked adorable in silver aviators. Kate then asked her fans, “Who else is ready for a Spring clean?”

Fans loved the adorable photo, including celebrities like Chelsea Handler. “Tell Rani to head over here after. I’ll make her favorite margarita,” the comedian joked after seeing the toddler, whom Kate shares with boyfriend/musician Danny Fukijawa, try on the big girl shades. Meanwhile, other fans asked if they could have Kate’s closet rejects — you could see a Dolce & Gabbana shopping bag in the background.

This isn’t Rani’s first time in Kate’s closet! “She comes in my closet, the shoes are gone,” Kate told People in an interview published on May 6. The Fabletics owner added, “I even have video of her saying, ‘Mine. It’s mine.'”

In March, Kate twinned with a different child — her 17-year-old son Ryder — that the Bride Wars star shared on Instagram as well. Like Kate’s photo with Rani, Kate was also rocking matching shades with Ryder (whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson). However, unlike Rani, Ryder is MUCH taller — as in, a head taller than Kate!

Of course, Kate has also made sure to give her third child (her 11-year-old son Bingham whom the actress shares with British rock star Matt Bellamy) some Instagram love too. Bingham made an appearance on Kate’s Instagram, alongside his siblings and their mom, in a sweet Mother’s Day Instagram post that Kate shared on May 9. “I do it all for my kids and their future,” Kate gushed in the caption, and thanked her own mother, actress Goldie Hawn, for giving her “the foundation” to be a wonderful mom too. You can see the sweet tribute above!