Goldie Hawn Rocks Bright Pink One Piece Swimsuit On Vacation With Kurt Russell in Positano: Photo

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are enjoying one enviable summer! The famous couple was spotted in the waters around Positano, Italy on July 6 and looked refreshed and relaxed. Goldie, 76, donned a bright pink one-piece swimsuit with a purple design printed on it, while Kurt, 71, dressed in black swim trunks with a white and pink striped design. He was seen washing himself off after he stepped out of the beautiful blue water with a shower attachment on the private yacht he rented for the outing.

Kate Hudson, 43, Goldie’s biological daughter, was also pictured on the vacation in a tiny orange bikini. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses. The mom of three was accompanied by her fiancé and father to her youngest child, Danny Fujikawa, 36. Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis also joined the gathering.

Goldie and Kurt, who have been together — but not married — for nearly 30 years, were also photographed on July 2 roaming the streets of Ravello, Italy, and seemed at ease. The Banger Sisters actress looked effortlessly chic in a white and blue flowy sundress. Meanwhile, Kurt kept things casual in a gray baseball cap, green tee, and black jeans. They both smiled as they soaked in the sun beaming down on the picturesque walkways.

The adorable duo was also spotted together enjoying another waterside getaway in Greece in mid-June. For that outing, the Snatched actress rocked a black one-piece that featured a plunging neckline. Kurt opted for another black bathing suit with a plaid design on it.

Goldie and the Christmas Chronicles actor have clearly been making the most of their summer, but it is not uncommon to see them enjoying a date night or vacation. In April, they were seen on a romantic lunch date at Angelini Ristorante in Pacific Palisades, Calif. and taking a casual stroll afterward.

As noted above, Goldie and Kurt have been together for three decades. They first met when they filmed Disney’s The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968 and sparked a romance in1983 when they reunited for Swing Shift. With such a successful relationship, it’s easy to wonder what their secret to a happy life is. According to Goldie, you simply have to want to be together. “It’s up, and down, it’s sideways, it’s whatever. At the end of the day, how do you explain it? … It’s the same thing as what you’re saying. I call that love,” Kurt added in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning (via Yahoo! Entertainment) in 2020.