Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell, Partners Of 39 Years, Step Out For Romantic Lunch In Pacific Palisades: Photos

Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 71, look closer than ever after being romantically involved for 39 years. The lovebirds enjoyed a lunch together at Angelini Ristorante in Pacific Palisades, CA on Saturday and were photographed standing beside each other while taking stroll right after. They looked content as they showed off casual clothes that looked comfortable and stylish.

Goldie’s outfit included a black tank top with a white lace section at the top and black leggings. She also wore tan sandals and light pink framed sunglasses as her long blonde hair was down. Kurt donned a red graphic shirt under a tan jacket, jeans, and dark gray sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and showed off a full beard and longer hair.

This isn’t the first time Goldie and Kurt have made headlines for one of their outings. In Dec. 2021, the partners were seen on a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado and wore cowboy hats as they walked outside. Goldie also rocked a maroon puffer jacket while Kurt wore a black and off-white patterned sweater.

The duo was also seen on a different lunch outing in Brentwood last year. They stayed close while walking around Brentwood Country Mart and Goldie even held onto her hunky boyfriend’s arm at some points throughout the day.

Goldie and Kurt are one of Hollywood’s most inspirational couples. Although they’ve never been married to each other, they have a strong relationship that’s lasted since 1983. A few years after first meeting on the set of the 1968 film, The One And Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, they reconnected while filming 1983’s Swing Shift and sparks flew right away.

Their romance led to a son named Wyatt, 35, and a long lasting bond that doesn’t seem to end. Whether they’re spending time at home, going on casual outings, or attending big events together, they always look so in love!