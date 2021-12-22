Goldie Hawn, 76, & Kurt Russell, 70, Twin In Cowboy Hats During Rare Outing — Photo

Goldie Hawn and long-time beau Kurt Russell are spotted rocking stylish cowboy hats on a recent outing in Aspen, Colorado.

Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 70, looked more adorable than ever on a recent outing together — but then again, what else is new? The duo, who have been dating since 1983, were spotted on a shopping trip in Aspen, Colorado on Tuesday, sporting some Southwestern-style outfits with chic cowboy hats to match. Goldie wore a burgundy puffer jacket over eggplant-colored pants tucked into black-and-tan knee-high boots. The Academy Award winner paired the look with a black fedora-style hat with a tan band around the top, definitely looking Colorado-ready.

Kurt joined his partner of almost 30 years in a similarly Western-inspired look, sporting a cream-and-black-colored holiday knit sweater, jeans, and outdoor/hiking shoes, topping off the look with a classic white cowboy hat. Kurt also wore orange-tinted glasses and carried around a Ralph Lauren shopping bag with some new purchases in tow.

The Christmas-in-Aspen getaway seemed to be a family affair, as Goldie was also joined by her son, Oliver Hudson‘s wife, Erin Bartlett, who wore a green parka over jeans and paired the winter look with a grey beanie and brown boots. Goldie’s daughter Kate Hudson also shared a photo of she and her daughter, Rani, 3, in a recent Instagram, both wearing cream-colored coats for the “#xmastime” in Colorado with the family.

The family is known to spend quality time together, and Goldie and Kurt have also definitely kept their relationship strong throughout their years together. Just this summer the pair showed off some PDA during a summer getaway in St. Tropez on July 10. The actress and actor were photographed sharing a passionate kiss while standing on a yacht, both dressed in casual yet stylish clothing and holding champagne glasses. In addition, they shared another sweet lunch date together just a few days after that outing at Brentwood Country Mart in Santa Monica, California, photographed wearing casual clothing and looking all smiles on the sunny afternoon.