Kate Hudson, 43, Stuns In Orange String Bikini While Vacationing In Italy: Photo

Kate Hudson is living a life we wish we were. The 43-year-old actress was spotted splashing around the waters of Positano, Italy on Wednesday, July 6, while rocking a tiny orange bikini, and she looked to be having the time of her life. Kate was accompanied by her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 36, and her parents, Goldie Hawn, 76, and Kurt Russell, 71, so it was a big family getaway.

Kate, who wore a pair of black sunglasses to accessorize her look, was having fun on the rocky coast before taking a dip in the water. Kate, Danny, Goldie and Kurt were actually aboard a luxurious yacht before exploring the coast, and they later returned there after floating around the beautiful water. Friends Stella McCartney and her husband Alasdhair Willis also joined them, according to more photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

As seen in the additional photos, Goldie wore an orange and purple swimsuit while Kurt sported black swimming trunks. Danny was also spotted jet skiing along the coast of Positano, while Kate took a more leisurely approach to their day with some rest and relaxation. And later that day, Kate’s children emerged from the yacht, holding the actress’ hand. It’s not clear where they were heading, but it’s quite possible they took some time to grab dinner on the coast.

Kate has three children, and each has a different father. In 2000, Kate married Chris Robinson, and they welcomed their son, Ryder, in 2004. After their divorce was finalized in 2007, she became became engaged to Muse singer Matt Bellamy in 2011. And that same year, their son, Bingham, was born. Sadly, they split in 2014, but she’s now in a relationship with Danny Fujikawa, and they welcomed a daughter, Rani, in 2018.

We love seeing them all vacation together, and we can’t wait to see where they go next.