Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Leopard Bikini With Neon Accents From Kate Hudson’s Fabletics: Photo

Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning in the promos for her new collaboration with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics, rocking a string bikini.

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens Spring/Summer 22 is here…and it’s a collaboration with fellow celeb Kate Hudson‘s brand Fabletics! In new Instagram photos, Vanessa revealed her new line with Kate’s brand, consisting of a colorful, fun mix of activewear, lounge separates, and swimwear. Modeling her own line and looking beautiful doing it, Vanessa stunned as she lounged on a pool chair in a leopard print bikini with neon accents from the collection. See the photos here!

In the sun-soaked new shots, Vanessa rocked her line, called The Sun-Daze Collection, in a variety of scenic California locations. From a pale purple lounge set with an adorable mushroom decal to a Grace Kelly-esque white halter tennis dress, Vanessa proved she’s a versatile designer with an eye for fit and comfort. But outfits like the leopard printed bikini, a print which also came in leggings Vanessa paired with a white crop top, proved she’ll never lose her fun and funky side which won her the title of Queen of Coachella (shoutout to now-banished former King of Coachella, Austin Butler.)

Vanessa’s limited-edition collection is her first with Fabletics, and one she raved about in the caption of her post, sharing it had been “months in the making.” “I wanted this collection to be something you can wear out with friends, while working out, sitting poolside, doing your errands, and everything in between!” Vanessa revealed. “Each style, color, fabric, buttons, patches, and so on are all hand-picked by me and I hope you love them as much as I do.”

Kate Hudson first founded Fabletics, known for their inexpensive and stylish leggings, back in 2013 with business partners Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler. In 2021, the company announced that Kate was transitioning her role, and would continue with the company as a strategic advisor and shareholder, instead of their principal face. The brand has worked with celebrity partners before, including Demi Lovato and dancer Maddie Ziegler. When celebrity women supporting women means fun, comfortable, and cheap leggings for all…that’s something we at HollywoodLife can get behind.