See Pic

Vanessa Hudgens Rocks Leopard Bikini With Neon Accents From Kate Hudson’s Fabletics: Photo

vanessa hudgens
MEGA
Vanessa Hudgens in Miami Beach on vacation takes a phone call wearing a tiny bathing suit looking very fit. Pictured: Ref: SPL1260167 080416 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson were pictured leaving the set as they finished filming for the morning. The girls were filming a scene where they were dancing and fooling around in the middle of a concert crowed. Pictured: Ref: SPL374501 280312 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Vanessa Hudgens and a friend lay out on a yacht in Miami and get sun. The actress was seen laying out on Ashley Tisdale's rental yacht for the weekend to celebrate Ashley Tisdale's bachelorette weekend in Miami. Pictured: Vanessa HudgensRef: SPL760854 180514 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Bikini babe Ashley Tisdale celebrates Bachelorette Party weekend With Vanessa Hudgens on a yacht in Miami. The High School Musical buddies showed off their figures on a yacht on Saturday while celebrating Tisdale's upcoming wedding. Vanessa went out on a kayak with a friend while Ashley had her hair braided by a friend.Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens,Ashley Tisdale (right)Vanessa HudgensAshley TisdaleAshley Tisdale (top)Vanessa Hudgens.Ashley Tisdale (pointing)Vanessa Hudgens (right)Vanessa Hudgens (left).Vanessa Hudgens (kayak)Ashley Tisdale (seated having hair braided)Vanessa Hudgens (left ) Ashley Tisdaleand Ashley Tisdale (left) Vanessa HudgensAshley Tisdale.friends jump off boat.Vanessa Hudgens (left)Yacht they stayed on.Ref: SPL755477 170514 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

Vanessa Hudgens looked stunning in the promos for her new collaboration with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics, rocking a string bikini.

It looks like Vanessa Hudgens Spring/Summer 22 is here…and it’s a collaboration with fellow celeb Kate Hudson‘s brand Fabletics! In new Instagram photos, Vanessa revealed her new line with Kate’s brand, consisting of a colorful, fun mix of activewear, lounge separates, and swimwear. Modeling her own line and looking beautiful doing it, Vanessa stunned as she lounged on a pool chair in a leopard print bikini with neon accents from the collection. See the photos here!

In the sun-soaked new shots, Vanessa rocked her line, called The Sun-Daze Collection, in a variety of scenic California locations. From a pale purple lounge set with an adorable mushroom decal to a Grace Kelly-esque white halter tennis dress, Vanessa proved she’s a versatile designer with an eye for fit and comfort. But outfits like the leopard printed bikini, a print which also came in leggings Vanessa paired with a white crop top, proved she’ll never lose her fun and funky side which won her the title of Queen of Coachella (shoutout to now-banished former King of Coachella, Austin Butler.)

vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens debuted her new line with Kate Hudson’s Fabletics collection in an IG post where she rocked a leopard print bikini with neon accents from the collection. (MEGA)

Vanessa’s limited-edition collection is her first with Fabletics, and one she raved about in the caption of her post, sharing it had been “months in the making.” “I wanted this collection to be something you can wear out with friends, while working out, sitting poolside, doing your errands, and everything in between!” Vanessa revealed. “Each style, color, fabric, buttons, patches, and so on are all hand-picked by me and I hope you love them as much as I do.”

Related Gallery

Vanessa Hudgens’ Hottest Photos

Vanessa Hudgens Giambattista Valli show, Front Row, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 07 Mar 2022
Paris, FRANCE - Arrivals at the F/W 2022/2023 "Valentino" during the fashion week in Paris. Pictured: Vanessa Hudgens BACKGRID USA 6 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Vanessa Hudgens looks stunning in an Oscar De La Renta dress, Prada coat, and Manolo Blahnik heels as she steps out in NYC.Pictured: Vanessa HudgensBACKGRID USA 15 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kate Hudson first founded Fabletics, known for their inexpensive and stylish leggings, back in 2013 with business partners Adam Goldenberg and Don Ressler. In 2021, the company announced that Kate was transitioning her role, and would continue with the company as a strategic advisor and shareholder, instead of their principal face. The brand has worked with celebrity partners before, including Demi Lovato and dancer Maddie Ziegler. When celebrity women supporting women means fun, comfortable, and cheap leggings for all…that’s something we at HollywoodLife can get behind.